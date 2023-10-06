Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Split

Arrived: Soldiers on a German Leopard 1 A5 tank – the picture shows Ukrainian soldiers practicing on site on the tank. © Screenshot/YouTube/ICTV

The Leopard 1 is acclimatizing in Ukraine – the first images from training with the German main battle tank on site show soldiers full of confidence and certainty of victory.

Kyiv – They are peers. Somehow getting old. Out of time. Survived. And suddenly reborn at the front Ukraine war: The eyes of the world are on them, on the old-style tanks: on the T-64, which serves as the workhorse of the Ukrainian armored force; and its Western European counterpart, the Leopard 1. The first vehicles of a total of 178 from various NATO countries have now arrived in Ukraine. They were both modern at the end of the sixties – almost 60 years ago. But the treasure from the mothballs of the Western defense industry hits like a bomb, as Ukrainian military television shows. For the first time, the Ukrainian army has published images of the German Leopard 1 A5 tank training in Ukraine.

The decision was made in February that Ukraine would receive vehicles from NATO stocks. The predecessors of the currently widely used NATO Leopard 2 tank have been decommissioned for decades. They were reactivated against the backdrop of Ukraine’s defense capability Russia to increase. The Leopard 1 has a different role than its successor, the Leopard 2, as military historian Ralf Raths told the German wave explains: The old Leopard main battle tank could protect Ukrainian soldiers in direct combat. A crucial role in the liberation of others Vladimir Putin’s The invasion army of occupied territories, i.e. for the breakthrough, is only attributed to the Leopard 2, explains the director of the German Tank Museum in Munster.

Leopard 1: Not a breakthrough, but technology that inspires

The fact that the Ukrainian army is publishing pictures of its training on the Western device is probably a good sign; of pride, of self-confidence. Tank commander Vitaly enthuses to Ukrainian military television: “The accuracy is simply fantastic. Over the distance of five to six kilometers I get within one meter of the goal. No other modern machine can offer this. I can compare with T-55, T-62, T-64, T-70, T-72 and even T-90. This is a complex machine that combines English ingenuity and German pedantry.”

As enthusiastic as Vitaly may be about Western technology, his confidence is perhaps more fueled by the German commitment to training – as the commander of the Munster Armored Forces School, Brigadier General Björn Schulz, emphasizes in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired – it was clear from the start that the tanks could not decide the war, but could only have a decisive influence. “The Ukrainian forces have been trained in such a way that they can hold their own in combat there.” The Western tanks, which are repeatedly referred to as “game changers”, also brought advantages to Ukraine in the form of gaining space in formerly occupied territory, but so far no decision has been taken against them Invaders from Russia.

Driving, radioing, shooting: practicing for the counteroffensive

According to military experts, the breakthrough in the Ukraine war is decided by the human factor anyway, and the Bundeswehr sees itself as a supporter now also confirmed by the current images from the front: “In total, we will employ up to 30,000 soldiers in the next few years as part of our European training mission two years of training,” promises Colonel Heiko Diehl in the Bundeswehr podcast.

As chief of staff in the Special Training Command UA, the colonel organizes the training of troops from Ukraine in Germany. The spectrum of trainees ranges from inexperienced recruits to battle-hardened veterans. The aim of the training for the Ukrainian tank crews is, for example: driving, sparking, shooting. In addition, command post training is offered for the leadership of a battalion or even a brigade so that they can use the various weapon systems together in combat.

German technology in war: Revolutionary images from the front

On Bundeswehr.de An anonymous Ukrainian tank driver reports on his first encounter with the German device: “The Leopard 1 A5 is much more maneuverable than our T-72.” In addition, its controls make it easier to handle and also faster, even though the two main battle tanks are from the same time come. The soldier brings a lot of experience from his unit and is battle-tested. That’s why he was chosen to switch to the Leopard.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

No matter how good the reputation of the Leopard 1 may be, the first images from Ukraine are revolutionary because the German armaments used by the Bundeswehr had never been in a serious firefight before. That has now changed; That’s why the eyes of the whole world will be on how the Leopards perform in defense and in the counter-offensive – military historian Ralf Raths is very sure of that, as he told the daily News explained: “The major German weapon systems – the self-propelled howitzer, the Marder, the Cheetah – enjoy an excellent reputation around the world. But they were never used in intense combat against an equal opponent. The Ukrainians are currently the practitioners of Europe. They act creatively and dynamically.”