In the war with Russia, Ukraine needs tanks from Europe. But there are problems with deliveries from Germany as well as from Spain. The news ticker on war diplomacy.

Update from January 15, 12:03 p.m: Against the background of the Ukraine war, NATO and the German traffic light coalition are calling for arms production to be ramped up. The Bundestag Defense Commissioner Eva Högl (SPD) brought in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper (FAS) a significant increase in the Bundeswehr special fund from 100 to 300 billion euros.

It would not work “without new production capacities,” emphasized Högl, who is being discussed as a possible successor to Christine Lambrecht in the event of the current Defense Minister resigning.

The former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, called for world on Sunday the construction of a “war economy” in Europe. Ischinger urged that more ammunition be quickly delivered to Ukraine. A “war economy” means “that we – coordinated in NATO and in Europe – take the initiative and call on the European armaments companies to produce more weapons and more ammunition due to the war”. The background to this are corresponding demands from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Nobel Peace Prize winner insists on delivery of German tanks to Ukraine

Update from January 15, 11:01 am: “Every hesitation brings death every day”: With these words, the Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matwijtschuk called on the German government to give up its resistance to the delivery of Western battle tanks to Kyiv. In her country’s fight for freedom, “every tank could save lives,” she said Picture on Sunday (BamS).

“All the violence we see in Ukraine is the result of decades of impunity that Russia has enjoyed,” Matviychuk continued. Russian troops committed crimes everywhere: in Chechnya, Moldova, Georgia, Mali, Libya and Syria. “There were no consequences. And now they think they can do whatever they want,” the human rights lawyer said.

“German tanks are essential for survival”: Ukraine ambassador appeals to Berlin

First report from January 15th: Kyiv/Berlin – “German weapons, German tanks are essential for survival”. With these words, the Ukrainian ambassador Oleksii Makeiev addressed the federal government of Olaf Scholz before the negotiations of the western allies about further arms deliveries to Ukraine. He wants to deliver in the coming weeks, but according to the manufacturer it’s not that easy.

Next Friday, the defense ministers of Ukraine’s western allies will meet at the US Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate to discuss further military support for the fight against the Russian attackers. Great Britain was the first country to announce that it would provide the Ukrainian armed forces with Western-style main battle tanks – namely 14 units of its own production Challenger 2. Poland and Finland are ready to deliver German-made Leopard 2 tanks to the European network. The federal government has not yet taken a position on this. But according to Makeiev, Ukraine wants exactly these Leopard tanks.

Tank delivery stops: Leopard manufacturer cannot deliver directly to Ukraine

According to current reports, the Scholz government wants to make a commitment to Leopard soon. But the manufacturer Rheinmetall is already warning: According to its own statements, the German armaments group could not deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine until 2024 at the earliest. “Even if the decision is made tomorrow that we can send our Leopard tanks to Kyiv, delivery will take until the beginning of next year,” said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger picture on sunday.

Soldiers drive a German Leopard tank during the “Iron Wolf II” military exercise at the Pabrade military training area. (Archive) © Dirk Waem/dpa

According to Papperger, the armaments group still has 22 Leopard 2 vehicles and 88 Leopard 1 vehicles. “But we cannot repair these tanks without an order, as the costs are several hundred million euros. Rheinmetall cannot finance that in advance,” Papperger told the newspaper. The repair of the decommissioned main battle tanks took “almost a year”, Papperger continued. “The vehicles are not only repainted, but have to be converted for a war effort.” The tanks would be “completely disassembled and then rebuilt.”

The Leopard could play a decisive role in the war, said the CEO: “With main battle tanks, an army can break through enemy lines and end a long trench war. With the Leopard, the soldiers can advance tens of kilometers at a time.”

Tanks for Ukraine: Switzerland blocks Spanish delivery

Ukraine has long been demanding the delivery of Leopard tanks. The debate picked up momentum this week after Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country was ready to do so as part of an international coalition. However, this would require approval from Germany, the country of manufacture.

Finally, on Saturday, Great Britain became the first country to announce the delivery of heavy battle tanks to Kyiv. The delivery of the Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems should help the Ukrainian army “push back the Russian troops,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The British commitment is increasing the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to also send battle tanks to Ukraine.

But it is not only in Germany that there are problems with arms deliveries to Ukraine. Apparently, Switzerland is preventing Spain from delivering war material to Ukraine. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Switzerland Times. Accordingly, Spain needs the Go of the Confederates to deliver weapons manufactured in Switzerland. However, the Confederates fear that their neutrality would be called into question should the arms be delivered to Ukraine. After nv-Switzerland is also refusing to allow Germany to export cheetah ammunition on this basis. These are produced by the manufacturer Rheinmetall in Switzerland. (rjs/dpa/afp)