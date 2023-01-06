NAfter much hesitation, Germany is now supplying armored personnel carriers to the Ukraine, but it is still unclear how many there could be. Initially, 40 tanks of the Marder type are to be delivered, a proven system that has been around since the 1970s. The two Panzergrenadier companies of the Bundeswehr, which have been part of the NATO rapid reaction force that Germany is now leading since the beginning of the year, are also equipped with 28 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

The armaments group Rheinmetall had already announced in the summer that it still had around 100 Marder tanks in stock, for which an export application was also made. In October, the M-Dax group then announced that it would deliver 40 of them to Greece via a ring exchange, which in turn would pass on military equipment to Ukraine.