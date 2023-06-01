Tanks and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to break into Russia after the shelling of the city of Shebekino

Up to two motorized infantry companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced with tanks, attempted to break into Russia in the Belgorod region near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka and the Shebekino international automobile checkpoint. This was announced on Thursday, June 1, to journalists at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The selfless actions of Russian servicemen repelled three attacks by Ukrainian terrorist groups. […] Violations of the state border are not allowed Ministry of Defense of Russia

Ukrainian forces attempted to invade Russia around 3 a.m.

Ukrainian forces attempted to enter Russian territory around 3 a.m. Moscow time, the Defense Ministry said. It is noted that this was preceded by massive shelling of civilian facilities in the city of Shebekino.

In repelling the attack of the Ukrainian forces, the units of the state border cover of the Western Military District and the FSB of Russia took part. As a result of their actions, “the terrorist formations of the Kyiv regime, having suffered significant losses, were driven back,” the military department stressed.

“Army aviation of the Western Military District inflicted eleven strikes on the enemy. Rocket troops and artillery carried out 77 fire missions, two hits were delivered by heavy flamethrower systems, ”the Defense Ministry said.

As a result, more than 30 participants in the invasion attempt were killed on the border territory from Ukraine, as well as four armored combat vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) combat vehicle and one pickup truck were destroyed.

Shebekino was under massive shelling

On June 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shelling the city of Shebekino with Grad MLRS shells, said Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Belgorod Region.

“IN [городском] district [Шебекино] there is one victim – a man with a shrapnel wound to his right foot. Also, from a direct hit of shells, the hostel building is on fire, there is destruction in the administration building. There is no electricity in the city,” he said.

Related materials: See also Inflation has never been higher since 1984

Earlier on June 1, he said that because of the shelling in Shebekino and the surrounding villages, the administration was organizing the evacuation of people, and denied the information about the urgent evacuation.

The head of the region also said that another settlement, the village of Novopetrovka in the Valuysky urban district, was fired from artillery from Ukraine. Two teachers of the local school were injured – they had shrapnel wounds.

Bus hit by fire

In the Shebekino area, a bus came under fire, but Vyacheslav Gladkov denied the information about the dead and injured passengers. According to the head of the region, this is not confirmed either by the head of the city district or by the ambulance staff who examined the bus, which turned out to be empty.

Also reportedthat the city hostel on Lenin Street was damaged by Ukrainian forces. The published footage shows that the roof of the building caught fire.

Local residents report that the shelling of the city of Shebekino has been going on for the past few days. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation in the city.

Shebekino is located in the south of the Belgorod region, six kilometers from the border with Ukraine. It is home to 39 thousand people.