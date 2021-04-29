To the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, where an exchange of fire between the security forces of the two countries began earlier, they began to pull together military equipment. The related video on Thursday, April 29, is published by Mash in his Telegram-channel.

The footage taken by eyewitnesses, in particular, included infantry fighting vehicles (BMP) following to the border. In addition, according to local residents, armored personnel carriers and fighters moved to the conflict zone.

As reported Telegram– Channel “Military Observer”, in one of the settlements of Tajikistan, battle tanks of the country’s Armed Forces were seen. The video posted by the channel showed three pieces of heavy equipment heading for the border.

The shootout on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan became known earlier on April 29. The press center of the border troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan said that the Kyrgyz military attacked the Tajik border guards, trying to illegally seize the Golovnoy water distribution point. At the same time, Bishkek claims that the Tajik security forces were the first to shoot, after which the Kyrgyz military had to return fire.

According to preliminary data, eight Kyrgyz citizens have already suffered during the border conflict – all of them were taken to hospitals. At least one of the hospitalized was diagnosed with a gunshot wound, the nature of the injuries of other victims was not specified.

Tajikistan considers the area where the Golovnoy water distribution point is located as its territory. In Kyrgyzstan, it is viewed as controversial.