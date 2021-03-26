Tankers diverted their course after suspension of navigation in the Suez Canal

Kepler, a data analysis company, said today, Friday, that seven liquefied natural gas carriers have diverted their course away from the Suez Canal after shipping was suspended there due to the stranding of a giant container ship since Tuesday.

Three of the tankers are being diverted towards the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, said Rebecca Shea, an analyst at Kepler, adding that the majority of the tankers that diverted are now heading to other places after their destination was mainly the Suez Canal.

It added that four tankers carry cargoes from the United States and Qatar, while the rest do not carry any cargoes.

Six LNG vessels were waiting to enter on both sides of the canal, with another vessel called the Golar Tundra stuck in the canal since Tuesday, Xia said.

She added, “Plans to cross a total of 16 liquefied natural gas vessels to the Suez Canal will be affected if congestion continues until the end of this week.”

“There will be a big delay in the loading schedule in Ras Laffan at the beginning of April due to congestion,” she said.