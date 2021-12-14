<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this article?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/14160427\/haiti-1-960x489.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/14160427\/haiti-1.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/14160427\/haiti-1-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/14160427\/haiti-1-960x489.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/14160427\/haiti-1-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/14160427\/haiti-1-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Explosion occurred when about a hundred people ransacked the vehicle; scarcity turned fuel into a precious commodity in the country<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: Playback\/Chapin TV<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">The explosion of a tanker truck with fuel left at least 60 dead in northern Haiti, said on Tuesday (14) the deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, Patrick Almonord. Dozens of people were injured and transported to hospitals in the city, the second largest in Haiti.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The explosion occurred on Monday night, when about 100 people were looting the vehicle, which had been involved in an accident in Pont Grand Bois et Samarie, a neighborhood in the center of Cap-Haitien.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The high number of injuries has overwhelmed the city's medical centers and the government has announced it will create field hospitals. Several injured people were treated on the floor of a hospital due to the lack of beds, according to images circulating on social networks.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The accident comes at a time when the country is still facing fuel supply problems, which were triggered last October by the action of armed groups.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Scarcity led to widespread informal trade and turned fuel into a precious commodity, with prices rising both at service stations and in the underground market.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Last week, the Haitian government announced a sharp increase in the price of oil products, ranging between 24% for gasoline and 108% for diesel.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Haiti is experiencing one of the most serious crises in recent decades, which has become particularly acute since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on 7 July.<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Tanker #truck #explosion #leaves #dead #Haiti
