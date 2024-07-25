Home page World

Severe storms hit the Philippines. An oil tanker is sinking. The conditions for stopping the leak are made difficult by strong winds and high waves.

Manila – The worst typhoon in years passed over Taiwan on Wednesday evening (local time July 24). On its way there, the cyclone “Gaemi” caused an intensification of the heavy monsoon rains in the Philippines. The result: fatalities, numerous injuries and severe flooding. In addition, there is a threat of a serious oil spill – the environmental disaster recently threatened a holiday region. An oil tanker sank off Manila Bay.

Typhoon sweeps across Philippines – tanker sinks, oil spill threatens

In Manila, the capital of the Philippines, six people drowned. The national police initially reported the death toll as 21. In Manila, the water was several meters high in some places.

A tanker with 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil on board sank in Manila Bay early Thursday morning (July 25). Authorities announced this. If the entire cargo leaks out, the worst oil spill in the country’s history is imminent, they warned. Armando Balilo, spokesman for the coast guard, also said this. BBC.

An oil tanker sank off the Philippines. © HandoutAFP Photo / Philippine Coast Gaurd (PCG)

Oil carpet off the Philippines – Coastal spokesman points to “great danger”

An oil slick several kilometers long was already visible, according to the news agency AFP reported. The medium Nexta According to the report, it is said to be 3.7 kilometers long. Marine conservation agency staff were deployed to contain the oil spill. The coast guard was preparing to deploy floating barriers. “There is a great danger that Manila will be affected, even the Manila coast, if the fuel spills because it is in Manila Bay,” Balilo told the BBC.

As recently as 2023, a huge oil slick spread off the Philippines. The oil tanker that sank at the time was carrying 800,000 liters of oil. Beaches covered in black mud and health problems among the residents of coastal villages were among the consequences.

Such a catastrophe also affects marine life. Nature Conservation Association NABU informs about the dangers: “Birds are among the first victims of oil. But marine mammals, young fish and reptiles are also extremely sensitive to oil pollution.”

Efforts to stop oil hampered by wind and high waves – One person missing

Attempts are now being made to stop the oil leak, said Transport Minister Jaime Bautista. It is not an easy task: the efforts are being made more difficult by strong winds and high waves, it was said. Meanwhile, one crew member of the tanker is still missing. 16 of 17 people were rescued.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. According to Balilo, there was no official storm warning when the ship left the port of Limay. It therefore did not violate any rules or regulations.

In Germany, too, storms have recently had enormous consequences. four tornadoes confirmed. A climate researcher warned. (mbr/AFP)