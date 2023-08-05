APU attacked the Russian tanker “Sig” off the coast of Crimea. What is known so far

On the night of August 5, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait. The ship was damaged by a surface drone. None of the crew members were seriously injured, and there was no fuel spill. Rescuers arrived at the scene of the incident, after pumping out the water that had managed to enter through the hole, the tanker will be towed to the port.

Russian military commander Yuri Kotenok in the Telegram channel informed about the explosion near the Crimean bridge. According to preliminary information, the chemical tanker “Sig” was attacked 30 nautical miles from the Kerch Strait during the stop, he said.

As a result of the explosion, several members of the crew of the tanker were slashed with glass, there were no deaths Vladimir RogovChairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

Commercial ship attack confirmed Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in the Telegram channel. According to him, several people received minor injuries. The explosion on the ship was visible from the Crimean coast, he said.

Who attacked a Russian civilian ship

Baza Telegram channel informedthat the Sig was attacked by unmanned drones. According to the channel, the tanker received a hole in the engine room near the waterline. Telegram channel Shot clarifiedthat there is no fuel spill after the accident.

Voenkor Alexander Kots in his Telegram channel informedthat, according to unconfirmed information, the ship’s cargo tanks were empty. Thanks to this, it was possible to avoid an ecological catastrophe on the Black Sea coast, the journalist emphasized.

Kots recalled that a few days earlier, “Sig” in the Black Sea was accompanied by patrol ships “Vasily Bykov” and “Sergey Kotov”. On the night of August 1, these ships repulsed the attack of three Ukrainian unmanned boats

The military commissar also reported on another surface drone, the target of which was the Crimean bridge. The device filled with explosives could not reach the target due to booms installed shortly before, he said.

Ukraine has already commented on the attack on a Russian tanker. The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasily Malyuk, wrote on his Telegram channel that “any “pop” that occurs with the ships of the Russian Federation or the Crimean bridge is an absolutely logical and effective step” in relation to Russian facilities located “in the territorial waters of Ukraine” .

Malyuk called the attack on the tanker a joint special operation by the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy. According to him, the surface drone was stuffed with 450 kilograms of explosives.

The attack on the Crimean bridge was denied

Advisor to the head of the Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov in his Telegram channel said that no one attacked the Crimean bridge and there were no explosions near it. The bridge is closed because of the threat of attack, the second or third time today, he explained.

All Crimean specialized services and ministries are on duty around the clock, Kryuchkov stressed.

On the night of August 5 on the Crimean bridge suspended car movement. This was reported in the Telegram channel dedicated to the operational situation on the bridge. Vehicle traffic was restored In a few hours.

Moscow reacted to the attack

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, after the attack on the Sig tanker, said that for trying to arrange an environmental disaster in the Black Sea, Ukraine “should get it on that part of their territory that will soon fall off to Poland.”

Such a development of events would finally decide the future of the grain deal, he stressed.

Bastards and geeks only understand cruelty and strength Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

State Duma Deputy Alexei Chepa, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that the terrorist attacks are an attempt by Kyiv to rehabilitate itself for the failures of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

He noted the strengthening of the protection of the Crimean bridge, which forces the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to adjust their attacks. “This pushes Ukraine to commit crimes far from the bridge,” the parliamentarian said.