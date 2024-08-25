Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other places in Israel for an agreement to release the hostages held by the Islamist Hamas. Speakers at the rally under the slogan “You could have saved them” accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of preventing a deal by constantly imposing new conditions. Mounted police stopped the demonstration in front of the Ministry of Defense.

According to reports, the main point of contention in mediation talks between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in Cairo between the USA, Egypt and Qatar is the question of how long Israeli troops will be allowed to remain stationed in the Gaza Strip, especially in the so-called Philadelphia Corridor on the border with Egypt.

According to Israeli figures, Hamas still has 109 hostages in its power. 36 of them have been declared dead, 73 are still considered alive, an Israeli government spokeswoman said on Thursday. In total, Palestinian terrorists kidnapped more than 250 people from Israel to the coastal region on October 7 last year.

“It looks like this is the last chance. “Either there is an agreement or an escalation” of violence, the newspaper “Times of Israel” quoted Einav Zangauker, the mother of the hostage Matan Zangauker.