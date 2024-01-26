Bloomberg: Trafigura tanker catches fire after Houthi shelling in Red Sea

A tanker from one of Trafigura's largest traders caught fire after shelling by the Houthis in the Red Sea, reports Bloomberg.

It is clarified that no one was injured as a result of the shelling or fire.

Other ships are being sent to the stricken tanker to provide assistance.

The tanker was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands and was sailing from Greece to Singapore; the ship was supposed to reach its final destination on February 8.

For more than two weeks now, the United States and Britain have been periodically bombing Houthi positions in Yemen, with the stated goal of eliminating the danger to shipping in the Red Sea.