Teams are trying to contain an oil slick that stretches for about 3.7 km, but a “strong current” is making the operation difficult

A Philippine-flagged tanker capsized and sank Thursday off the coast of Manila, the Philippine capital. The MT Terra Nova was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said 16 of the 17 crew members had been rescued. One remains missing. According to the coast guard, agents are trying to contain an oil slick that extends for about 3.7 km, but a “strong current” makes the operation difficult. Authorities investigate “whether there was any meteorological disturbance in the waters of the region when the maritime incident occurred”. The work of the teams is hampered by Typhoon Gaemi passing through the Philippines. The information is from the agency AFP (Agence France-Presse).