Three people were injured in a fire as a result of a collision between a vehicle and a tank carrying inflammable materials on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, near the exit of Ras Al Khor in the direction to Abu Dhabi, while the firefighting and rescue teams of the Civil Defense in Dubai took control of the fire.

The Dubai Civil Defense reported that a notification was received at 12:06 am yesterday about the accident that began when a collision occurred between a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a tank carrying highly flammable materials, which led to the tank deflecting and crossing the barrier separating the two directions, then it stopped across the road, and ignited The fire was a result of friction, and the fire extended to the vehicle as well.

A firefighting squad moved and rescued the Rashidiya center immediately to the site of the accident, and arrived four minutes after receiving the report, and discovered upon arrival that the fire had engulfed the entire tank and vehicle, and there were no persons trapped inside, and then started fighting the fire, and was able to control it within 13 minutes. According to the signal of the captain of the team that dealt with the accident.

In addition, Dubai Ambulance patrols moved to the site of the accident, where they took three people with varying injuries to the hospital, where they underwent examination and received the necessary treatment, while patrols of Dubai Police were responsible for securing traffic, and clearing the site for the Civil Defense and Ambulance Division.





