Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 7:15

Sentiment among companies in the Japanese industrial sector improved in the third quarter of 2023, says the Tankan survey, released by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Sunday night (Brasília time). According to ING, the survey shows better sentiment than expected, and indicates that the recovery of the industrial sector is still underway.

The sentiment index was at 9, compared to 5 in the previous quarter, and analysts predicted an acceleration to 6. The improvement in sentiment was mainly driven by the country’s automobile sector.

According to the survey, large Japanese companies expect to increase capital expenditure by 13.6% for the fiscal year ending March 2024, compared with plans for a 13.4% increase projected in the previous survey.

The Tankan index represents the percentage of companies that consider business conditions to be favorable, minus those that consider business conditions to be unfavorable.