Ukraine was, until recently, facing resistance to its requests for main battle tanks to fight Russian forces.
Germany, which has been in talks with the United States and other allies, said the overall aim was to supply Ukraine with two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks..
The battalion usually consists of three or four companies, each consisting of about 14 tanks, and this may mean sending a total of about 80 to 110 German-made tanks..
- Germany: Germany said it would introduce the Leopard 2 battle tanks, a German-made tank with 120 mm guns and one of the most widely used tanks in the West. And announced that it will send an initial group of 14 tanks.
- United State : US officials say that Washington is preparing to send dozens of its M1 Abrams combat tanks, reversing its previous position. These tanks also have 120 mm guns.
- Britain: The British government announced in January that it would send a company, or 14, of its Challenger 2 battle tanks with 120mm guns..
- Poland: Warsaw said it was ready to send up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks and submitted an application to Berlin for approval. Poland welcomed Germany’s agreement today to re-export from countries using Leopard 2 tanks.
- Norway: Newspapers have reported that the Norwegian government is considering whether to send some of its Leopard tanks.
- Finland: Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola said that his country will join the group of countries that will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but the contribution will be limited because Helsinki has not yet joined NATO and cannot jeopardize its defense..
- Netherlands: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that his country is ready to supply combat tanks to Ukraine if necessary.
- Spain: Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that her country does not mind sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
- France: The French government is considering sending Leclerc tanks, which have 120mm guns, saying all options are up for discussion. Paris has previously resisted the demands, saying that French missions abroad limited the number of tanks available for dispatch and that a tank’s high maintenance requirements meant its tanks were not ideal..
#Tank #war. #countries #send #tanks #Ukraine
Leave a Reply