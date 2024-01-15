Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posts a video on X that shows heavy weapons from Germany and the USA. Military aid for Kiev is currently stalling enormously.

Donbass – How far will the Kremlin regime ultimately go? While a Russian Duma politician openly threatens NATO member Poland, Moscow's soldiers are unable to destroy a Ukrainian bridgehead on the Dnipro.

Defense against Russia's war of aggression: There is a problem with arms deliveries to Ukraine

The Ukrainian marines there, in the southern Kherson region, are defending their positions too stubbornly against the attack by Russia, which violates international law. And not just there. On the Eastern Front, the units at Avdiivka, Kreminna and Kupyansk withstood Russian attacks in the Ukrainian War. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry from Kiev has now shared a martial video on X (formerly Twitter) that shows a “German-American steel team”. That's what it says in the tweet.

Specifically, two massive US military Humvee jeeps and a Leopard 1A5 main battle tank from Germany can be seen. But: The video has two catches. Because: While military aid from the United States is currently completely blocked, deliveries of heavy weapons from the Federal Republic are making slow progress. Especially when it comes to the “Leos”.

Heavy weapons for Ukraine: Tank deliveries to Kiev are stalling

To understand, a look at the List of military support services the traffic light coalition, which is available on the federal government's website. According to information from January 15, Germany has delivered a total of 30 Leopard 1A5s to the Ukrainians in recent months, having already sent 18 modern Leopard 2A6 tanks in the spring of 2023.

Most of these “Leos” 2 have now remained on the battlefield or are being serviced in the German defense industry's repair hub in Lithuania – far away from the front. And: According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, 80 Leopard 1A5s should actually be handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces by the end of 2023.

Tanks for Ukraine: Armaments company Rheinmetall prepares Leopard 1A5

This goal was clearly missed, while the defense company Rheinmetall is currently processing “Leos” 1 from industrial stocks for the Ukrainians. And while at least the number of Marder infantry fighting vehicles delivered is now 90. At the beginning of November, Berlin delivered ten “Leos” 1, but nothing has happened since then with regard to the heavy battle tanks. Appropriate: In mid-November, Rheinmetall published a press release stating that the German arms company will deliver 25 renovated Leopard 1A5s this year. There would be 55 pieces in total.

And that's not enough, as the video from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense illustrates. Because: The two Humvees flank the “Leo” 1 with their heavy machine guns. However, there is currently no sign of closed tank formations in the Ukrainian army, while the olive green painted “Leo” can be easily recognized from a distance in the white snow . The Ukrainians will not be able to launch a renewed offensive in the spring of 2024 because they simply do not have the heavy equipment to do so.

Struggle for military aid for Ukraine: US President Joe Biden (left) and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). © IMAGO/Sammy Minkoff

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine: Republicans block military aid in the US Congress

Security expert Dr. Christian Mölling from the German Society for Foreign Policy (DGAP) had already strongly advised the West at the end of November to equip Ukraine for a new offensive. Hesitation could have long-term devastating consequences for Europe, said the political scientist in the “heute journal”. ZDF. “It has to be said relatively clearly that if we do not help Ukraine and thereby continue to endanger our own security, we will probably face the consequences in five or six years,” he said at the time. Once again, a lot depends on the Americans.

While the primaries for the 2024 presidential election have begun in the USA, incumbent Joe Biden (Democrats) recently even warned the blocking Republicans of a possible direct military conflict between NATO and Russia. Republicans are slowing down $61 billion in planned military aid in Congress. And every day they do this puts Ukraine under even more pressure. Powerful videos at X or not. (pm)