The head of Rostec spoke about increasing tank production sevenfold

The Rostec state corporation has increased the production of tanks seven times, and the production volumes of some ammunition have increased 60 times. The head of the state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, announced this on air on the Rossiya-24 TV channel, reports TASS.

“We have increased significantly. (…) In just one year, the production of tanks increased sevenfold, light armored vehicles – infantry fighting vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles – by 4.5 times, artillery, MLRS – by 2.5 times, ammunition, some types of products – by 60 times “, – he said.

At the end of October, it became known that Rostec handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense a new batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, equipped with a complex of additional protection from armored screens and anti-cumulative grilles.

In September, the Kalashnikov concern announced the opening of new sites for the production of guided artillery shells. The new facilities will increase the production of precision-guided munitions.

In August, the High-Precision Complexes holding company spoke about increasing supplies of BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles and BTR-MDM armored personnel carriers for the Russian Armed Forces.