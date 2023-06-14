Home page politics

Ukraine is not only losing a number of western tanks in the Zaporizhia Oblast. According to a map that has now been published, the area gains achieved are comparatively small.

Zaporizhia – These are images of burning and abandoned tanks. But this time the recordings show in the Ukraine war not destroyed equipment of the Russian invading army of Moscow rulers Wladimir Putin. No, it’s western tanks, rows and rows on fire.

Counteroffensive: Ukraine loses several western main battle tanks and armored personnel carriers

Russia now has captured Leopard main battle tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles presented as trophies – and at an early stage of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Videos of the Russian side apparently distributed via Telegram are circulating on Twitter. It shows at least one more Leopard 2 being shot down by a kamikaze drone. The image sequences cannot be independently verified, but they look real.

At the same time, a map based on information from the Ukraine only small territorial gains on the southern front. Which leads to the question: are the tank losses already too high?

In the Zaporizhia Oblast, the Ukrainian army lost several western tanks in a single advance. Seen here are abandoned Bradley armored personnel carriers that appear to have run into mines. © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

On Wednesday (June 14) the Ukrainian armed forces continued their offensive in the south and east of the country. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar reported on the fierce fighting on Telegram. The village of Makarivka, southwest of Donetsk, is said to be particularly hard fought. The day before, Maljar had reported on a liberated area of ​​three square kilometers in the south. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian army advanced another 200 to 500 meters there, according to the deputy defense minister.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: only minimal territorial gains in Donbass and in the south?

The American news magazine Newsweek published described map. The Twitter account “War Mapper” is quoted, which, according to its own statements, has shifted territory in the Ukraine war documented. A relatively small area of ​​liberated land can be seen between the villages of Makarivka, Blahodatne and Novodonets’ke, some 60 kilometers south-west of the city of Donetsk.

Furthermore, according to Ukrainian information, minimal territorial gains are evidently marked between the villages of Kam’yans’ke and Lobkove, which lie about 30 kilometers south of Zaporizhia directly on the Kakhovka reservoir, whose dam blast recently caused a great deal of attention. A little further east, according to the map, Ukrainian forces are trying to advance south of Orikhiv. Heavy fighting was also recently reported from there. According to unconfirmed reports on Twitter, it is precisely in this area that what should have caused alarm in the West should have happened.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Russia probably captures Bradley armored personnel carriers

Because: The Russian Ministry of Defense published video material on Tuesday (June 13) of how Russian forces allegedly captured a supplied German Leopard 2 tank and US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. “These are our trophies,” it said. Damaged and abandoned Bradley armored personnel carriers and a modern “Leo” can clearly be seen in both the ministry’s video on the online service Telegram and on a shared video on Twitter.

According to Twitter photos, the Ukrainian army is supposed to be there in a single advance at least a modern Leopard 2-A6, five US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two US MaxxPro armored personnel carriers and a Soviet-designed mine clearance tank. So far, there has been no comment from Kiev. Are Western tanks currently being burned out on the battlefield?

Counteroffensive against Russia: Ukrainian army operates with small tank groups

Loud Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) the Ukrainian army is currently operating with smaller groups of up to ten vehicles for demining. Underneath is therefore usually only one main battle tank. For example, positions with armored vehicles are to be set up behind the Russian contact line, writes the SZ, in order to prepare large-scale attacks on the Russian main line of defense, which the chairman of the British Defense Committee, Tobias Ellwood, is expecting soon. The wear and tear on military vehicles is already obviously high.

The news portal CNN reported on Tuesday that Ukraine had recently lost 16 US-supplied Bradleys. That would mean 15 percent of the 109 Bradleys Washington provided, explained Jakub Janovsky of the Dutch open-source website oryx, which documents losses of military equipment. That’s not all: According to the same analysis portal, only the 47th Brigade “Magura” of the Ukrainian army in Donbass lost seven Leopard 2 tanks and 17 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. Would be 22 lost Bradleys in total – at least. And Leo?

Ukraine counter-offensive: Germany had supplied 18 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks

Germany had delivered 18 modern Leopard 2A6s, Poland provided 14 copies. Three “Leo” 2 tanks were to come from Portugal and ten from Sweden. There were also eight Leopard 2A4s from Canada and four Finnish Leopard 2s for demining – making a total of 57 pieces. According to unconfirmed reports, the 33rd Armored Brigade lost only three of the Finnish tanks in just one operation. The development is putting pressure on Ukraine’s NATO partners, while Germany is preparing 110 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks from industrial stocks for export.

Battle tanks for Ukraine: Can Germany no longer keep up?

Is the traffic light federal government no longer able to fill up the decimated capacities of the Bundeswehr? In conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA had Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP) At the end of March, declared that “whatever we hand over, the newest will be ordered in order to supply it to the troops”. Specifically: “We are currently ordering new Leopard 2s. This is the A7, the latest model. Because we are giving some to the Ukraine from the Bundeswehr stock. And on that train, we immediately gave the order for new ones to be made,” said the chair of the defense committee at the time. Since then, however, no order has been made public. (pm)