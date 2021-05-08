Vinicius Tanque (Queimados, Brazil, 26 years old) showed last Thursday his desire to continue at Atlético Baleares. The striker loaned on the islands by Efesé is being one of the sensations of this campaign in Second B: he has been promoted to the new First Division RFEF being the top scorer in Group V. He has scored 11 goals. The last one, against Villanovense, last weekend. In the 89th minute, the Brazilian scored the winning goal which meant giving his team the opportunity to be next year to a step in professional football.

Everything is going well for Tanque. And faced with such a situation, he declared, in the ‘ATB Territory’ space, his most fervent desire to continue one more year in Palma de Mallorca, although he has a contract with Cartagena. “Being as transparent as possible, I have nothing from other teams,” the attacker began answering. «I would like to be with you next season. I hope I stay here, “confessed the forward. “I have no intention of going back to Cartagena,” he said.

Felipe Melo is the representative of Vinicius Tanque. The Brazilian came out yesterday, through his personal Twitter account, to defend his client against the criticism of some Albanian follower. “There are so many things that have not been correct … But hey, football things,” said the agent in a clear sign that his relationship with the Cartagena directive, which in the past was good, has now deteriorated a lot. «The normal thing is that [Tanque] be in many pools to continue, because he deserves that opportunity in professional football, “said Breis on Thursday at SER.