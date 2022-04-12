Home page politics

Of: Jens Kiffmeier

The tank discount for diesel and petrol is a long time coming. The fuel price brake from the 2022 relief package will only apply from June. Other countries are faster.

Berlin – Cheap gasoline and cheap diesel: At the announced tank discount German drivers still need patience. The fuel price brake from the 2022 relief package is not to be introduced until June 1st. The finance minister announced that the project could probably not be implemented in the past with legal certainty Christian Lindner (FDP) according to the world.

Tank discount for diesel and petrol: when the start date for the fuel price brake from the relief package comes

This means that the tank discount for diesel and petrol from the 2022 relief package will come later than planned. Lindner assumes that the reduction in energy tax on fuels cannot be implemented any faster due to the necessary parliamentary hurdles, it was said about the planned start date of the tank discount for diesel and petrol from the 2022 relief package on June 1, 2022. While commuters commuters in Germany so that we still have to reckon with high costs, the prices at the petrol pumps in neighboring European countries have already fallen significantly.

Tank discount: When will the fuel price brake for petrol and diesel from the 2022 relief package apply?

The tank discount is part of the so-called relief package 2022. So far, refueling is more expensive than ever. That is why the traffic light coalition of the Federal Chancellor is planning Olaf Scholz (SPD) to intervene and reduce the energy tax on fuels for three months. If the relief at the filling stations is passed on to consumers, the price of petrol and diesel could be pushed back towards the two euro mark. A specific date had not yet been set. However, when asked by kreiszeitung.de, a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance spoke of “the fastest possible” implementation.

Promises the tank discount from the 2022 relief package on June 1st: Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). (kreiszeitung.de assembly) © Stefan Sauer/Fabian Sommer/dpa

Time is running out. Since the beginning of the year, energy prices have risen rapidly. After the international gas price had acted as a cost driver for a long time, the effects of the Ukraine war an additional price jump. In addition to petrol and diesel, the costs for heating and food are also exploding. That is why the federal government passed a 17 billion euro relief package for 2022. In addition to the tank discount, there is also one Energy flat rate of 300 euros for workers, a child bonusa Grant to Hartz IV as well as a 9 euro ticket for bus and train intended to apply nationwide.

Tank discount 2022: Possible start – Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) brings June 1st into play

But for millions of commuters, it shows expensive shock especially on the daily commute to work. For Finance Minister Lindner, the tank discount from June 1, 2022 is therefore in addition to the 300 euros of the energy price flat rate and the 9 euro ticket for bus and train one of the core pieces in the relief package. With the planned tax cut for fuel, petrol should again be 30 cents cheaper per liter and diesel around 14 cents cheaper. That’s how it is politics at least announced when the traffic light plan was presented. But after the announcement, the law must now be drafted in the ministry and then brought through the Bundestag and the Bundesrat.

The mills are turning slowly again in Germany. Because other countries are faster. This is shown by data published by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday. For example, motorists who are on Easter vacation and who cross the borders into neighboring countries have to pay less money at the pumps. Only a few countries in Europe have higher fuel prices than Germany – namely only Finland and Sweden.

Tank discount for diesel and petrol: Other EU countries are quicker to reduce fuel prices

According to the information, diesel in Germany (as of April 4) cost 2.06 euros per liter. That is 45 cents more than in neighboring Poland. Fuel was also cheaper in Luxembourg (1.76 euros), Austria (1.84 euros), Denmark (1.93 euros) and the Netherlands (2.04 euros) than in Germany. The price differences between petrol and super are similar.

A central reason for the differences are different taxes, the dpa news agency reported, citing data from the EU Commission. Some countries such as Italy, France, Belgium and the Netherlands have already reduced taxes in response to the extreme increase in fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine, it said. Therefore, the conflict at the gas stations was not as noticeable as in Germany. * kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.