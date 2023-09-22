Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Germany and France are arguing over how Europe should improve its air defense. Defense Minister Pistorius makes a clear announcement.

Paris/Berlin – Germany and France have been arguing for some time over the question of whether European countries should buy more weapons from the USA for air defense or rely on internal production instead. As in an interview with the Federal Minister of Defense published on Wednesday Boris Pistorius and his French colleague Sébastien Lecornu became public, there is still disagreement on the issue: money versus time, is the debate.

“What is important to us is that we have a protective shield over Europe as quickly as possible,” Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the French newspaper Le Monde. “We are prepared to buy non-European systems while we wait for our own systems to be developed in Europe.” According to Pistorius, Europe cannot afford to waste time – a reference to the tense security situation in Europe Europe can be seen since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Pistorius wants to buy weapons for air defense in the USA – France wants to keep the money in Europe

Pistorius assured that the European defense sector and French industry were important partners, but they could not deliver everything that was needed. “The United States is our ally, our greatest partner in NATO. “It is completely justifiable to buy American systems,” said Pistorius.

Boris Pistorius during a joint visit by the French and German defense ministers to the Evreux air base. © Lou Besnoist/POOL AFP/AP/dp

In France people have a different opinion about air defense. “At a time when European taxpayers will have to put a lot of money on the table and when Europe is trying to favor the European defense industry, everyone will agree that we are not increasing our autonomy by purchasing the American Patriot system.” said Sébastien Lecornu in the interview, once again taking up statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron in June.

Macron has been trying for some time to convince European countries to sign contracts with the EU bloc’s industry instead of spending European money on US companies, among others.

Germany and France are arguing about weapons projects for Europe: the tank deal is also stalling

The background to the discussion is the “European Sky Shield Initiative” (Essi) project, which is particularly important in view of the Ukraine war is intended to help close gaps in the NATO protective umbrella for Europe. The plan is to create a four-tier air defense system that ranges from immediate battlefield protection to longer-range threats. The project also includes the purchase of the extensive Israeli Arrow 3 system, which Germany wants. 19 countries are now taking part in the project. France is not there because of Macron’s desire for strategic autonomy for Europe.

In addition to expanding air defense, Germany and France want to jointly develop tanks and military aircraft. To discuss the plan further, Pistorius and Lecornu want to meet in Evreux on Thursday. Both armaments projects are currently proving to be difficult because politics and industry pursue different interests. Meanwhile, Pistorius reiterated that both countries are sticking to the project and “creating the foundation for one of the most modern tank systems in the world,” the defense minister said in an interview with the AFP news agency. (nz with afp material)