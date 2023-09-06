British Defense Secretary Shapps acknowledged the destruction of the Challenger 2 in the NWO zone

For the first time, Russian troops destroyed the Challenger 2 tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), which London supplied to Kyiv, in the zone of special military operation (SVO). This vehicle was the first Challenger 2 to be destroyed by enemy fire.

Tuesday online appeared a video that showed the destroyed armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction. The T-64BV tank, armored vehicles and a burning Challenger 2 got into the frame. Later, pictures appeared with the burnt-out skeleton of the tank, The Guardian wrote about its destruction.

TelegramThe front-line birdie channel wrote that the British-made car was destroyed by fire from the Kornet anti-tank missile system (ATGM). The Challenger 2 was in service with the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Later, the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Grant Shapps, confirmed the destruction of the Challenger 2 tank in the Special Military Operation Zone (SVO).

How many Challenger 2s were handed over to Kyiv?

The fact that the UK will transfer the Challenger 2 to Kyiv became known in January this year. In a communiqué published on the website of the British government, it was reported that Kyiv would receive 14 cars. This followed a promise by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide additional support.

In March, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that London had decided to supply Kiev with 28 Challenger 2 tanks. In the same month, the UK Ministry of Defense reported that tankers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had completed a course on managing British tanks. The training went on for several weeks.

In May, former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmedthat all promised Challenger 2 arrived in Ukraine. Summer online began to appear photographs and videos showing these tanks in the zone of the NWO. The pictures showed that the machines were equipped with lattice screens and structures that protect the tower from kamikaze drones.

What is the Challenger 2 capable of?

Production of the Challenger 2 started in 1993, and the tank was put into service five years later. Unlike most modern tanks with a smoothbore gun, the Challenger 2 is equipped with a 120mm rifled gun. Its gun is believed to be highly accurate, but its rounds are incompatible with the ammunition of other NATO tanks with similar caliber guns.

In addition, the vehicle uses separate cartridge loading, which reduces the rate of fire. Ammunition is stored in armored containers surrounded by a “shirt” with a special liquid designed to reduce the likelihood of ignition and detonation of ammunition. According to the head of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, reserve colonel Andrey Koshkin, the Challenger 2 is not an easy tank.

The Challenger 2 is a heavy tank and an outdated model. It is not easy even according to British experts. Andrey KoshkinHead of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Colonel of the Reserve

The Challenger 2, which remains NATO’s heaviest tank, is protected by Dorchester multi-layered combined armor. Additionally, the tank can carry dynamic protection units and lattice screens.

The first Challenger 2 was lost in Iraq in 2003. The crew of one of the British tanks noticed a bunker, which was hit by a second shot, but later it turned out that the projectile hit not the enemy’s fortification, but the hatch of another Challenger 2. At the same time, in several episodes, the tank withstood shelling from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

What are the weaknesses of the Challenger 2?

Director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces (PVO), retired colonel Yuri Knutov, suggested that the Challenger 2 is particularly vulnerable to Russian minefields, which can completely destroy the vehicle by impact on its bottom. They can also be hit by Russian ATGMs and FPV drones.

FPV drones are successfully working on Western tanks, given that none of the Western tanks has any dynamic protection from above, much less from FPV drones. The vulnerability of this technique is very high. Yuri Knutovdirector of the Air Defense Forces Museum, retired colonel

It is believed that a tank without an automatic loader lags behind Russian ones in terms of rate of fire. Candidate of military sciences, reserve colonel Sergey Suvorov noted that the loader makes the first shots at a high rate, but later the rate of fire decreases.

Military expert Alexei Sukonkin, in turn, noted that the difference between Challenger 2 shells and shells from other NATO tanks and Soviet-made vehicles would be a headache for supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine.