A rare modification of the T-80UD “Bereza” tank was seen in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Soviet T-80UD Bereza tank, rare for Ukraine, was noticed at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports. It is known that only a few tanks of this modification remain in the arsenals of Kyiv.

The newspaper published a video made by Ukrainian military personnel. The footage shows a rare car next to which there are military personnel without weapons or protective equipment. Presumably, the video was made at one of the rear training grounds.

T-80UD “Bereza” was put into service back in 1987

Bereza tanks were produced for the Soviet army in Kharkov in the second half of the 80s. Before the collapse of the USSR, about 800 of these machines were produced. Most of the party was sent to the Kantemirovskaya and Tamanskaya divisions. The T-80UDs inherited by the Russian Army were taken out of service by the mid-1990s.

It is known that Ukraine sold some of the cars to Pakistan. At the same time, Kyiv initially sent there combat vehicles that were unilaterally privatized by local authorities, although their production was paid for by the Soviet Ministry of Defense. In addition, there were tanks that were in military schools, and those that were used for testing. Most of them were faulty.

It is noted that Bereza tanks differ from gas turbine versions by installing a 6TD two-stroke diesel engine with a capacity of 1000 horsepower. They received a 125 mm smoothbore cannon and machine guns. The machine's security is ensured by the Kontakt-5 dynamic protection.

RG journalists explainedthat due to gigantic losses on the battlefield, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently receiving everything that “has the ability to at least somehow move.”

A gun from the times of Stalin was previously spotted at the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The KS-19 anti-aircraft gun from the time of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin was noticed in the arsenal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in August 2023. Footage was published online showing a shot from a gun developed in the 1940s, partially covered by a camouflage net.

After the shot, the gun did not return to its original position, which indicates the failure of the knurl, which is necessary for returning the recoil parts of the gun. It is known that the KS-19 can use high-explosive fragmentation, fragmentation and armor-piercing tracer shells. Production of this weapon was discontinued in 1957.

Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing an acute shortage of equipment.

In February, a Latvian mercenary with the call sign Ghost shared with journalists that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffering heavy losses, soldiers lacked ammunition and uniforms, and the situation at the front was very difficult. He clarified that Ukrainian fighters are experiencing an acute shortage of heavy equipment and artillery, and Western mercenaries are increasingly leaving the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

Photo: Yan Dorbronosov / Reuters

The problems with the equipment were also confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the country's armed forces, Alexander Syrsky. He admitted that the army is really experiencing a shortage of equipment and ammunition. Syrsky also noted that Ukraine has already begun the process of transitioning to its own weapons production, emphasizing that the country should not expect help from the West.