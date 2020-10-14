new Delhi: Jewelery brand ‘Tanishq’ has announced the withdrawal of its controversial advertisement. But even then the dispute is not ending. Now there is news of forcible apology from the manager of a company’s showroom in Gandhidham, Gujarat. According to the report, a store in Kutch received threats. The jewelery showroom then affixed a note to its door, in which Tanishq apologized to Hindus over the controversial TV advertisement.

Actually, the advertisement shows a family of people who believe in two different religions. There was a lot of debate on this advertisement on social media, after which the company issued a statement and announced to withdraw the advertisement.

Tanishq released the advertisement last week to promote his jewelery collection ‘Ektavam’. Since then a dispute had arisen regarding this. The hashtag ‘Baycott Tanishq’ started trending on Twitter regarding this advertisement. In this 43-second advertisement, a pregnant woman was shown carrying a woman for her ‘baby shower’ ceremony. Later people realized that the woman who was carrying him was his mother-in-law.

In the advertisement, a young woman wearing a sari and a bindi addresses an older woman as mother, who is wearing a salwar kurta and has her head covered with a scarf. The young woman asks, “You don’t do this ritual?” To which the mother replies, “The tradition of keeping daughters happy is in every household.” The advertisement shows the joint family, in which the hijab A woman is seen wearing a sari, and women wearing a Namaji cap.

On YouTube, the video reads, “He is married in a family that loves him like a child.” Only for that they perform a ritual which they do not usually perform. Two different religions, traditions and cultures and a beautiful confluence. ”

