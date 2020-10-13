new Delhi: Jewelery brand ‘Tanishq’ announced its withdrawal on Tuesday after a controversy over its advertisement. In this ad, a family of people from two different religions are shown. There was a lot of debate on this advertisement on social media, after which the company issued a statement and announced to withdraw the advertisement.

In the statement released by Tanishq said, “The idea behind Ektavam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different fields. Local communities and families celebrate unity in this challenging time. This film has received serious reactions against the objective. We inadvertently express grief for the loss of people’s feelings and withdraw the advertisement keeping in mind the well being of our employees, partners and store staff. “

What is the whole matterThe

Tanishq released the advertisement last week to promote his jewelery collection ‘Ektavam’. Since then a dispute had arisen regarding this. The hashtag ‘Baycott Tanishq’ started trending on Twitter regarding this advertisement. In this 43-second advertisement, a pregnant woman was shown carrying a woman for her ‘baby shower’ ceremony. Later people realized that the woman who was carrying him was his mother-in-law.

In the advertisement, a young woman wearing a sari and a bindi addresses an older woman as mother, who is wearing a salwar kurta and has her head covered with a scarf. The young woman asks, “You don’t do this ritual?” To which the mother replies, “The tradition of keeping daughters happy is in every household.” The advertisement shows the joint family, in which the hijab A woman is seen wearing a sari, and women wearing a Namaji cap.

On YouTube, the video reads, “He is married in a family that loves him like a child.” Only for that they perform a ritual which they do not usually perform. Two different religions, traditions and cultures and a beautiful confluence. ”

Fierce responses on social media

The debate over advertising started and tweets started demanding a ban on advertising and boycott of the brand. Tanishq first shut down the comments and ‘likes’ and ‘dislikes’ on his advertisement on YouTube and withdrew the video completely on Tuesday.

Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Swara Bhaskar, Chetan Bhagat, Richa Chadha spoke about the deflection

A new debate has started on Twitter to withdraw the advertisement. It included Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, writer Chetan Bhagat and actress Swara Bhaskar. Tharoor tweeted, “So the staunch Hinduists have called for a boycott? In order to bring Hindu-Muslim unity to the fore through this beautiful advertisement, a call has been given to boycott Tanishq Jewelery. If the Hindu-Muslim “Ektavam” bothers them so much, why don’t they boycott India – the symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world. ”

Tharoor’s associate Abhishek Singhvi supported him. Singhvi tweeted, “Those boycotting Tanishq’s advertisement don’t see a daughter-in-law who is happy with her mother-in-law.” You have seen a lot of serials and news. ”

Bhagat, author of ‘Two States’, said that the company should not get into bullying. He said, “As a Tata group, Tanishq was expected to be fair and courageous. If you have not done anything wrong, if you have shown something beautiful about our country, do not worry. Be an Indian. Be strong.”

Actress Swara Bhaskar also criticized and tweeted, “such a big company, such a weak backbone”.

Actress Richa Chadha said, “It is just short-sighted to react to TBH, paid Twitter trends and fabricated outrage.” The ad was lovely. By standing with it, they would become visionary. ”