A Tanishq Showroom Gujarat in Gandhidham, Gujarat, affixed an apology on its doorstep after the uproar over the Tanishq Ad. However, the store denied any attack in the showroom. Tanishq had withdrawn the two-religion ad a few days back after creating a ruckus on social media.

A handwritten apology was placed at the door of Tanishq showroom of Gandhidham in Kutch district. In the apology written in Gujarati language, Hindus were apologized. The note read, “We apologize to the Hindu community of Kutch on Tanishq’s shameful advertisement.”

Police said the note was pasted on the showroom door on October 12, after which it was removed. However, meanwhile its pictures started going viral on social media. At the same time, the manager of the showroom and the local police has dismissed the media reports that it was said that angry people attacked the showroom with Tanishq’s advertisement. Former Kutch SP Mayur Patil said, “There is no such attack”.

Tanishq released this ad last week to promote his jewelery collection Ektavam and since then there has been controversy. The hashtag ‘Baycott Tanishq’ started trending on Twitter regarding this ad. The 43-second ad featured a pregnant woman being carried by a woman for her baby shower ceremony. Later people realized that the woman who was carrying him was his mother-in-law. In the ad, the young woman wearing a sari and bindi addresses the older woman as mother, who is wearing a salwar kurta and keeps her head covered with a scarf. The young woman asks, “Don’t you perform this ritual?” To this, the mother replies, “The tradition of keeping daughters happy is in every household.”

The ad depicts the joint family, showing a woman wearing a hijab, a woman wearing a sari, and a man wearing a namaji cap. The video on YouTube reads, “He is married into a family that loves him like a child.” Only for that they perform a ritual which they do not usually perform. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions and cultures. ”