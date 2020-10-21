Recently, the producer of Tanishq’s advertisement on which a controversy arose, issued a statement on Tuesday that a large number of people saw that advertisement and due to this controversy a ‘trend’ is coming where many people Tanishq’s product is a purchase to express his opinion. Amit Akali, managing partner and creative head of the ad agency ‘What’s Your Problem’, which created this ad campaign, says that the advertisement has only been shown in reality, but after the controversy a large number of people have now bought it. Has started speaking against the people doing

Brave company told Tanishq

In an interview to PTI-language, he said that no one would have expected such a reaction, because “communal harmony is the center of our fabric”. Regarding the withdrawal of the advertisement, he called Tanishq a brave company, which did not take a minute to withdraw the advertisement, keeping the safety of the employees in view of any dispute.

There was a dispute over 55 second advertisement

Let me tell you that recently, Tanishq of Tata group withdrew it after a 55-second controversy over its advertisement. In this advertisement, a Muslim mother-in-law was shown conceiving of her pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law under Hindu customs. #ByCotTanish was starting to trend on this advertisement on social media.

People coming forward in support of advertisement

Amit Akali further says, “People are coming out now and telling us that we will not allow this advertisement to end.” They are sharing the film (advertisement) on their own. Even though it has been removed. They say that there is a trend where people are buying Tanishq’s products and showing us the bill. ” The advertisement has been withdrawn but now many people have come out in support of it and these people have also launched a campaign against online trollers.

Tanishq’sEktavam ‘ Or will there be unity campaign Ongoing

He says, ‘We are at the stage where majority is speaking and from here Tanishq is getting love too.’ According to Akali, most people prefer to remain silent, but there is a small vocal class, which keeps on speaking. The Akali also made it clear that, the purpose behind the advertisement was only to show cultural realities, it was not political at all. With this, he said that Tanishq’s ‘Ekatvam’ or unity campaign will continue.

