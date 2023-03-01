Mexico. – The Mexican driver Tania Rincoa few hours ago announced through Instagram her separation with her husband Daniel Pérez after 16 years of marriage. “Today we want to share with you Dani and I that since last January we decided to separate and end our relationship as a couple,” they declared.

The news impacted the media and network users who did not hesitate to compare the situation he is experiencing with that of his partner Andrea Legarreta who has also been starring, for several days, in a media “separation” with the Mexican singer Erik Rubín after more than 22 years of marriage.

The 36 year old driver broke down in tears during a recent broadcast of the morning show Hoy and with the support of her colleagues like Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, moved, declared her separation from her husband.

“I am grateful for the deep support that you are giving me, who are also part of my family, and also extend my thanks to Dani, who we discussed yesterday to reach a statement like the one that both Dani and I posted yesterday. There is a process, first that begins with anger, that goes through frustration, that goes through sadness, that goes through many hours of therapy, many talks,” the Mexican presenter declared withn tears in her eyes about her separation with her husband Daniel Pérez.

Also, he added. “We did not get married that this was going to end one day, we were married for life and he and I will definitely continue to have that bond for life because we share wonderful children. Regardless of that, it’s been 16 years that I’m more than grateful to Dani. I am calm, but above all I am happy because I know that we were not wrong, you choosing me and I choosing you.

“They say that if you want to meet someone then divorce him and I am getting to know Dani more and I am deeply grateful to life for putting him on my path not only because he gave me two children but because I will always have a deep love for him. ”, declared the host in the Today Program.

The presenter, originally from Michoacán, thanked her family and friends for their support and explained that the process of “separation” is becoming friendly based on love, respect and affection. Likewise, he pointed out that his two children, Patricio, 6 years old, and Amelia, 2 years old, will be fine, because, as parents, they prioritized their happiness.

“I wanted to say it, yes, for this time, and well, nothing to beg for a lot of empathy, I know that I am neither the first nor the last woman to go through a situation like this, not because it is friendly does not mean that it is not painful, but we are Dani and I am well accompanied by people who love us”, concluded Tania Rincón who tearfully declared the announcement of her separation with her husband Daniel Pérez.

Immediately, her colleagues Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo showed sisterhood to Tania Rincón and gave her a friendly hug. Likewise, the hosts Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley and Arath de la Torre showed empathy with the presenter who, like the 51-year-old Mexican host and actress, is experiencing a separation process with her husband after many years of relationship and two children involved.