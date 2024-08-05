The young girl Tania Pasión was eliminated from ‘The Academy’, reality show on TV Azteca, in the third concert held this Sunday in Mexico City. Jaime Camil mentioned that she had to leave because the public’s votes did not favor her, and he also invited her to continue fighting for her dreams.

“May this moment fill you with the desire to continue achieving your goals. I ask that even though you are leaving La Academia today, you continue to fight for your dreams,” Jaime Camil told Tania, who was deeply saddened by her time on this reality show. TV Azteca I reach its end.

Tania sang ‘My Problem’, a hit by Marisela, ‘The Iron Lady’, in this third concert of ‘The academy” and she received criticism not in her favor due to her interpretation, and she also said that she had not heard the song before. Lola Cortes invited her to study music and if she dedicates herself to this, to prepare herself better by learning about artists and songs.

Tania Pasión, Mike León and Leo Nava were ranked as the singers with the fewest votes by the public at this concert and she was the first one who had to leave ‘La Academia’, as she was the one who had the least support from the public.

By decision of the public, Isabel, Jessy, Julio, Jessi Portillo, Brandon, Mar, Eduardo and Caro were saved in this third concert of ‘The academy’, said presenter Jaime Camil, and ‘on the tightrope’ were Edith, Mario and Christian, but fortunately they were also saved.

Video capture The Academy

Tonight, the representative of Guamúchil, SinaloaJessy Portillosang ‘Amárrame’ and surprised the judges with her outfit and musical number. “There’s something about you that I love,” said Chiquis Rivera; Espinoza Paz: “you have a special voice” and Lola Cortés did not agree with them: “this has been your worst night. Get up!”

Mar, from Jalisco, did very well during her presentation In the third concert, he was able to attract attention at all times while he was on stage. “What a good path you are taking…There is growth in you,” said Arturo López Gavito.

Mario Girón, from Monterrey, after performing ‘Sing heart’, He was not favored by the judges’ opinion, as López Gavito told him: “let’s applaud mediocrity.” Lola Cortes He did not agree with his fellow judge and said that Mario had done very well.

These were some of the special moments at the third concert of ‘The academy’reality show of TV Azteca who lives his expulsion concert every Sunday through Azteca Uno and is hosted by actor and singer Jaime Camil.