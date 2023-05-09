“Technology has me scared, surprised, but not paralyzed,” says Tania Libertad. The singer, who has lived in Mexico since the 1980s, says that, like many of her colleagues, she did not imagine that the physical album would disappear, that songs would be uploaded on digital platforms and, even less, that the industry would remain “parked” in a musical genre. “Music is going through extremely strange times”, she answers us by phone while she is getting ready for ‘Eva con Libertad’ (on Friday and Saturday in the Santa Úrsula auditorium). “We got together with Eva Ayllón out of admiration and the great friendship we have.”

The winner of the Grammy for Excellence sees in musical trends “absence of poetry” and remembers the album she made with the poems of Mario Benedetti, La vida ese parenthesis. “I met him in Peru, in 1975. He had been fleeing Argentina with the threat of Triple A. We became very close friends. In that year I met Serrat and in 1973 Mercedes Sosa. For me they were very important. We worked a lot on poetry in Peru, I became addicted to poetry. I can’t sing anything that isn’t”.

Five decades later, the industry is different and says that it has been “surviving these changes.” On digital platforms, with songs like ‘Cielo rojo’, she has more than 17 million views on YouTube and says that she “feels that euphoria” when she stands in front of a stage of 20,000 people. “Before, she used to say that the genres that had survived were rock and bolero. But, currently, it is difficult to compete in a music industry where it is very difficult for them to pay attention to anything other than urban music, right? Although I have my respects for the Latin Grammy, because in the midst of everything they continue to recognize their trajectory. But you have to learn to survive. The artists who make other types of music are survivors. And I have been surviving for 60 years”.

Tania Libertad plans to tell all her anecdotes in a future book. Photo: diffusion.

When Tania Libertad talks about the compositions, she regrets not writing songs. “Almost all of them (those of the urban genre) have the same melodies, they have a very elementary language. The lyrics that Manzanero did, of course, not even close (smiles). But I trust the talent. There are people who do beautiful things in the urban genre”.

He proposes in response to make new music. “I’m on Spotify all the time, I listen to everything they’re doing and you have to come up with a response to that. It is probable that I enter into urban music, but with a different proposal, with more constructive, more emotional lyrics, which continue to talk about the things that happen to us. Now we have the problem of migration and the racism, which is a product of what is happening in our countries, poverty is advancing terribly and people want to get out; So, a lot could be written about it. You have to consider fusions, but with another type of theme, a little more elegant, not prosaic, let’s say (laughs)”.

Days after returning to Peru, he believes that the country is still divided. “It makes me very sad that our country cannot find a way out. But I would not like to pay more in this polarization. At this point in my life, all I want is a beautiful relationship with the public, for those two hours in the theater to become an oasis, for us to forget everything that is happening”. In short, Tania Libertad could tell part of her life in a book. “I have received many proposals from important publishers here (Mexico). But I don’t want a biography, it makes me nervous, I want to make an anecdote, I want to start remembering. Imagine everything that has happened to me and the characters that I have been sitting with and for whom I have sung”.

