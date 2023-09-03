What does a country that sows bodies reap? “Death”, responds Tania del Río, feminist sociologist, activist and author of the crawlers (Penguin Random House), a book that delves into the life and stories of mother seekers in Mexico and that analyzes the phenomenon of forced disappearance in the country.

They, the “hound women,” as Del Río calls them, are organized groups in search of the disappeared that exist throughout the country. In Sonora, Sinaloa, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Colima… groups of relatives -mostly women- arrive on many occasions where the State does not arrive in search of their relatives. With little or no resources, these groups have chosen to search for their loved ones with their own hands. Absence weighs on them, like a sword of Damocles that prevents them from advancing. There is no mourning, there is no certainty, only doubt and the hope of one day finding them, dead or alive. Only then will they reach the end of the anguish that eats them up inside and that every day forces them to go out into the street. “The work of the search mothers is proof that the State does not work,” says Del Río, originally from Sinaloa, one of the most violent states in Mexico and the scene of disputes between drug trafficking groups.

On the other hand, disappearance, as the writer mentions, has the objective of “erasing a person’s social identity, reducing their legal status, leaving them anonymous, impeding the right to be buried in a dignified manner and to be able to say goodbye to their family.” ”. Tania del Río defines herself as a “social observer”, who little by little sheds light on the consequences of violence, impunity and lack of justice for the victims. “In this country, 25 people disappear every day. A very high figure for a country that is supposedly not at war”, questions the author. A country where, however, clandestine graves do not stop appearing, despite the indifference of a large part of society and the refusal of the State. “Indifference is one of the most accurate and subtle forms of violence,” she comments. “The country has lived so long with impunity that it often makes a Eucharist out of fear. But have you gotten used to it? A question that has silence as an answer ”, she exposes. A silence that leaves society trapped in a violent context that is perpetuated. With more than 110,000 disappeared people in Mexico, there are only 36 sentences for forced disappearance, according to the portal Where do the disappeared gowhile impunity is close to 94%.

“For me it is a war that does not have a clear objective and that citizens live in their flesh and in their bodies every day,” responds Del Río, who criticizes the strategy of keeping the Army on the streets to carry out security tasks. . The last episode of horror was only a few weeks ago after the disappearance of five young people, five friends who went out to party in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, and who supposedly ended up murdered at the hands of the drug traffickers. So far no one has been detained nor has the body of the boys been found, which leaves a trauma in society that is difficult to repair, just as it happened with the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa. “In recent years, the profile that most predominates among the disappeared is that of young men between the ages of 19 and 30, who have become cannon fodder. Almost a whole lost generation of boys that also affects the economic cycle of the country, ”he adds.

The moment their names evaporated was when their mothers went looking for them. The trackers not so long ago were housewives, salespeople, professionals who were forced by violence to become forensic specialists, doctors, and scientists. Del Río tells some of his stories. “We started by not letting the State Attorney’s Office decide for us. We took the shovels and went out into the mountains, lagoons, rivers, plots, wells… All with the same objective: to look for them and find them, where they are and how they are,” says Isabel Cruz, who is looking for her son and who represents the voice of so many families. Among the many voices of mothers that the book includes, Cruz’s resounds loudly: “The mother of a disappeared person has three options: sit down and cry, kneel down to pray, or go out looking. You decide!”

Over the years they learned to dig up corpses with picks and shovels, to identify pieces of bone, to move in the desert, and to recognize the fetid odor of decomposing bodies. “What surprises me about them is that the only way they have managed to survive has been by laying their bodies. In that gathering of pain they have become brothers and then have supported each other”, reflects the writer. Her direct intervention in the search for graves puts them in the target of those who have no interest in unearthing the horror. Direct attacks against search engines have increased in the last three years. In the State of Guanajuato alone, five activists who were looking for their relatives have been assassinated. We talked about how this fight wears you out, wears you out so much that in the end many of them have even died from it. Problems related to that search.

The author takes a journey through history to explain that forced disappearance in Mexico has been going on since the 1970s. A practice that at the time was used by the Army and other corporations to put an end to political detractors -as in the Aguas Blancas massacre- and that Now they are also used by drug trafficking groups. “It also happens that the authorities may capture them and hand them over directly to organized crime, who are the ones who make the bodies disappear. They have come to invent recipes to dissolve bodies, to burn, to find no trace, ”she explains.

For Del Río, the existence of so many graves in the country – some 2,710, according to official data – means that the perpetrators do their bidding. And that there is a great inefficiency of the State and the institutions that are overwhelmed. “Each grave is an act of flaunting impunity if we assume that the bodies of people deposited have been victims of forced disappearance and surely of other related crimes such as kidnapping, human trafficking, femicide, torture, etc. That is why it should be important to pay attention to the degree of violence exerted on the bodies, in addition to the place and the way in which they were found ”, he mentions in the book.

“Violence is as old as the history of humanity, but within a legal system the State’s permissiveness is infamous,” the author points out and ends with a reflection on the Government’s position that “makes it impossible” coordination strategies and policies of solution. “The State is responsible for what happens, because it allows this violence, it does not rescue the victims or prosecute the guilty. If that does not happen, much less will we be able to talk about repairing the damage, ”she adds.

It is not known exactly how many groups of searching fathers and mothers exist in the country, although they already have a presence in almost all the States. “The only solution that I see for this to change is that at the citizen level we make support networks, solidarity networks, complaint networks. That requires a certain level of rebellion and disobedience. But it is important not to bow your head. Isolated they screw us, isolated they kill us. Isolated they disappear from us”.

