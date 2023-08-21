The first time Tania Castillo saw her name published in the media, she had a panic attack. Although her last name did not come out of her, friends and former co-workers recognized her. Yes, it was she who had denounced Néstor Vargas, the powerful legal adviser to the Government of Mexico City, for sexual harassment and abuse. From that moment on, fear and paranoia increased for this committed 37-year-old civil servant, who has spent the last 18 months trying to get justice. This is the first time that Tania Castillo has told on camera what happened on April 1 and 5, 2022 in the Zócalo office of Claudia Sheinbaum’s legal advisor and the consequences of raising her voice against a high-ranking public servant.

The memories of those days are recorded like on a computer for Tania Castillo: she cites the exact layout of the offices, the painting that adorned the waiting room, the names and surnames of each person who was found in the council building, the round trips between offices, which of those he did by bicycle and which by motorcycle, at what exact time he received a WhatsApp, what each message said verbatim. This lawyer, born in Mexico City but with a Chihuahua accent, is clear, organized and energetic. There is an idea that she insists on during the two days of the interview with this newspaper: “I wanted justice and I wanted this not to happen to anyone else.” EL PAÍS has contacted the team of the current head of government, Martí Batres, but has not received a response.

On January 2, 2019, Tania Montserrat Castillo Vázquez was hired as Head of Purchasing and Control of Materials, at the Legal Department and Legal Services of Mexico City. She came from working in Michoacán and it was her first management position. For more than three years she dedicated herself to acquiring what the Civil Registry, Public Property Registry, Territorial Regularization, Legal Services and Civic Justice departments of the Government needed to function. From papers and gasoline to also new staff. It was the latter that took her to the Zócalo on Friday, April 1.

“Hey, you’re hot”

At 7:00 p.m., they told her that they needed the signature of counselor Néstor Vargas for a contract and that she had to take the documents to the main building, where her boss, Juan Carlos Reséndiz, was waiting for her. She finished her French class and changed out of her sneakers for some heels that she had in her backpack just before entering the Zócalo. She had to wait an hour to be received: she had time to take a selfie and send it to her roommates, who were going to have a small party that night, and quote prices to upholster the waiting room, a task that had been pending since a few months ago.

Tania Castillo, former official of the Government of Mexico City. Alejandro Erreguin

When Castillo and Reséndiz enter the counselor’s office, he refuses to sign the papers they were asking for. “The authorization of a provider of professional services, according to 54, fraction twelfth, has to be signed by the head of the agency, who is he? Well, the counselor. I told him so,” recalls the official, who began to list the times that Vargas had already signed this type of document. “He told me he was not going to sign it until I brought him everything and showed him that he had already signed it. Then Juan Carlos and I get up, he goes out first, I’m grabbing my things too and the counselor approaches me and tells me like this: ‘If you show me that I have signed that, I’ll invite you to eat,’ says the server.

“When he wants to say goodbye to me, he hugs me, but not like a brotherly hug, but rather he touches my whole body and says: ‘Hey, you’re solid.’ I felt uncomfortable because I didn’t expect him to say that to me and above all he would touch me that way. It is inappropriate, ”says Tania Castillo, who as soon as she left that room told what had happened to her boss.

Throughout the interviews, Castillo illustrates a strict regime of supervision by his direct bosses and the Zócalo building turned into a kind of castle of insurmountable power. “I never went to the Zócalo alone, I couldn’t, let alone talk to someone from there, I couldn’t do it because we had to have the authorization to say what we’re going to say and why we’re going to say.” However, on Tuesday, April 5, she was made to go alone to meet her counselor again.

“Have they told you that you have very rich lips?”

At 12:30 p.m., separated by a glass desk and accompanied by several stacks of files that Tania Castillo had taken to obtain the signature for the new contract. The official recounted the meeting like this: “I stopped to tell him where in the document it said he had to sign, I went back to my chair and at that moment he interrupted me and said: ‘They told you that you have very rich lips.’ And I: ‘No, thanks’. I tried to go back to the firm, because if I didn’t get it, they were going to scold me again. He began to look at me awkwardly, looking at me in the middle, and interrupted me again: ‘Oh, I’m going to sign whatever you want, I already know Juan Carlos’s strategy: he sends me the prettiest so that I don’t say no’. I was very annoyed by his misogynistic comment.”

“He began to sign the documents and I began to save them. I stood up, but he hadn’t even grabbed my backpack and it was already here, he didn’t even give me a chance to extend my arm. She hugged me and began to tell me: ‘It’s that you smell very good.’ He began to kiss my neck and I began to push him and I said ‘get off, calm down, you’re an official, you’re a server’. I couldn’t even move my arms. From so much that he was squeezing me my breasts ached and I felt his penis against my pelvis. It was a moment of what is happening to me, this is not real, it is not happening to me, at one point I started to struggle and I threw him away and his driver entered through a back door. It was like thanks for coming in because I was choked with courage, how do I respond? He is my boss, he is a superior, he is a counselor. I didn’t think he was capable of doing that to me.”

Néstor Vargas Solano in the Old Palace of the City Hall of Mexico City. Victoria Valtierra (DARK ROOM)

Seeing another employee come in, Tania points out that the counselor turned away from her, told her that he had to buy her lunch, and left. She arrived at her office, delivered the signatures and began to cry. In a habitual reaction of the victims of sexual abuse, what followed were the questions, the doubts: “At what moment did I allow this to happen to me? I have been an athlete for many years. I did martial arts. At that moment I swear I was blocked, I was paralyzed. How do you react? It was anger with me: why didn’t I kick him? Why didn’t I throw it away? I went through all the clothes she was wearing and said no, it’s not provocative clothes. I have never dressed provocatively. Maybe I did something. Maybe I moved my mouth in a way that he thought she was inviting him.”

Tania Castillo tells what happened to her bosses, to one of them the next day and to her superior Juan Carlos Reséndiz, on May 31. In that conversation, which the official recorded, he acknowledges that it was not the first time that similar behavior of the counselor was known. “The other day he called me to ask me for personnel, a project, and his question was: ‘And are they pretty? beautiful”.

“I am very respectful”

In the months that followed before his resignation on October 30, Castillo tried to force a meeting with the adviser, so that he could record his behavior, with a hidden camera he had bought for his pen. He didn’t get it until early October. In the recordings that EL PAÍS has been able to review, Tania confronts Néstor Vargas and tells him the same thing that she has recounted before the public prosecutor and before this same newspaper. The counselor’s response is: “I don’t remember, it wasn’t like that, it wasn’t like that, but if I have offended you in something, I apologize, it wasn’t like that, I swear it wasn’t like that, because I am very respectful of you I really didn’t do it, I try to be very careful, what’s more, I try to have real women, I immediately apply the protocol, I truly apologize, Tania, it wasn’t like that, but if you felt it was so the truth is that I offer you an apology”.

At one point at the end of the meeting, after Castillo told him: “We know what happened, you were here, I was here,” Néstor Vargas points out: “I know that they are hidden crimes, I thank you for telling me you made it look like you felt uncomfortable, I swear I offer you an apology, and It will never happen again…, what’s more, I offer you the protocol, there is nothing more important than that you feel good”.

Psychological expertise of the case. COURTESY

On November 8, Tania Castillo denounced the counselor for sexual harassment and sexual abuse before the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office. Three days later, she sent a letter to the then head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, to inform her of what had happened and attached a copy of the complaint. The letter reads the following: “I am addressing you, doctor, head of government, woman and defender of many causes, of which we suffer for being women (…) I trust that you as a woman head of government, He acts firm against all types of crime and specifically, he has shown in other cases of this nature that have been presented in his government, that justice is applied relentlessly in the face of these abuses”.

Sheinbaum responded, during a press conference, when asked on February 1, 2023, that he was aware of the case, that he had addressed it with the Prosecutor’s Office and together with the Women’s Secretariat. “A fair decision will always be made,” said the then president, but pointed out that it would not be necessary to remove Vargas from his post. To this day, the director continues in the same position. The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to initiate criminal proceedings, considering that Tania Castillo’s testimony “is an isolated saying” that is not supported by other witnesses. Castillo accuses that none of the audios and videos that she has presented has not been taken into account, not even the cybernetic expertise has been done. “They even deny that I was in the Zócalo during those days,” explains the official.

A private psychological expert indicated after eight three-hour sessions with Tania that she presents “sleep disturbances, social disconnection, anxiety, cognitive alterations, sexual discomfort, emotional dysregulation and intense physiological reactions”, caused by “post-traumatic stress due to sexual harassment”. In the words of the official: “I feel frustrated, angry, sad because I see that it is not easy to get legal justice when you are denouncing. It makes me very angry to see advertisements on the streets saying ‘complaint, don’t stay silent, not one more’, and you see that you denounced one of their people and nothing happens. It is very difficult to fight against the State itself”.

“The system has failed me,” Tania concludes, “I expected more from the administration of justice, I expected more from the Public Ministry to do its investigations, I expected the doctor to take action on the matter, remove him from his position, because how Are you going to have a person in that position abuse their power with those kinds of actions? But neither one nor the other and justice has not been received, nothing has been done”. Castillo continues to work for the Government of Mexico City in another department, for which he insists that none of his testimony responds to political interests: “I am institutional, I am not interested in one party or another getting the most out of this.” And he admits: “Sometimes I even feel strange for having denounced, because it is easier to remain silent, continue with normality, not get into trouble, it is scary to face a whole system.”

Tania Castillo during an interview for EL PAÍS. Alejandro Erreguin

