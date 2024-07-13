Tango market | “Wonderful! Lovely! Lovely!” shouts an ecstatic visitor at festivals, which are attended regardless of the program

For tango market visitors Päivi and Reima Viir, dance is everything. It can also be seen on the floor in the pair’s moves.

Tens of thousands of people gather at the Seinäjoki Tango Market this year, and for many of them the most important thing is not the program of the event. Nowadays, people come here because of the circle of friends, sums up one of the Konkari visitors.

IIn lmatango, the most important thing is interpretation, enlivening and contact with the audience.

Markku Toivonen assumes a dignified posture and raises her arms in front of her in an arc, between which one can easily imagine a lithe lady. Aerial tango is danced alone, and then you have to know how to liven yourself up so well that you can match a whole dance couple on your own.