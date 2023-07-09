Tango market | Charlotta Saari and Pasi Flodström were chosen as tango kings

More than 250 singers participated in the tango singing competition this year.

Seinäjoki The tango market has once again chosen new tango royalty.

This year, a person from Lapua was named tango queen Charlotte Island22, and as tango king Pasi Flodström28, from Harjavalta.

Saari sang in the first round of the competition A woman’s heart -song, and in the super final that decides the crown Erin’s An old heart.

Flodström sang in the first round Olavi Virran and Jari Sillanpään made known Lago Maggiore and a song in the super final Silence.

Tango king of 2010 Marko Maunuskelan the jury led by commented that they made the decision on the winners by consensus, but the different areas of strength of the finalists had to be carefully weighed.

Ypäjälä also made it to the super final Katja Karisukki and from Tampere Niilo Rantala.