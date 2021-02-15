“We are tango, a World Heritage Site, and we are dying”, Says Marcelo Giustincich, one of the directors of the theater Tango Porteño, located meters from Colón and two blocks from the Obelisk. It is a Tuesday in February and like every day Giustincich has already visited the Cerrito 570 building, where the traditional excine Metro used to be and where in the last 13 years tango shows have been offered with a sunset reminiscent of the golden decade of Buenos Aires. “It’s very difficult to go, but I don’t stop doing it. The theater is very large, there must be security, cleaning, maintenance and human resources personnel. As much as it is closed, there is an infrastructure to support and that is why some of us keep going. But it is very hard. 700 people enter the theater and see it empty, in silence, with dark spaces, without movement, it is sad ”.

On March 15, five days before the Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation began, it was the last function. In December there was another one, but little resembled the previous one: “When they announced the opening of borders with neighboring countries, we began to organize the return, with a new show. We screened the premiere on December 26 and the borders closed again on the 23rd. So, in the end, on the 26th we opened as a dress rehearsal ”. The audience were relatives of the dancers and other employees of the theater.

A year ago, the Tango porteño workforce was made up of 80 people. Today there are 22. “There were no layoffs. But yes, voluntary withdrawals and resignations. Many they had to go to work for something elseSome of them did dinghy, others were like Uber and those who were from the interior of the country, returned home ”, describes Giustincich. In its opaque outlook, each month that is added generates more uncertainty. Today the marquee of hundreds of lamps is off, in the front no show is announced, and no one knows when the activity will return. The space is rented, but through an agreement with the owners it is not paid, until there is a continuity of functions.

“Until September, unless there is a faster vaccination, I do not think we will work again. And all the tango houses are in the same one. We have a chat group and there we try to console each other ”.

The hall of. Tango Buenos Aires theater, before the pandemic.

“The outlook is bleak”, qualifies Cristian Caram, from Madero Tango, the place that in 2005 brought the vip tango phenomenon to dock 1 in Puerto Madero. “We did an attempt to open 25 days, between December 4 and 31, and it was a sales disaster ”. For that return, he says, a very expensive mechanical ventilation project was faced, as required in the protocols. It was of little use, he adds, because the income was zero. “Our place is closely associated with international tourism. Therefore, when we believed that the return of the flights was approaching, we invested to return. But the reopening of the borders lasted 10 minutes, nobody visited us and on January 1 we closed again ”.

For Caram the reality of the tango houses, which combine gastronomic offerings with high-level shows, is more closely related to the situation of hotels than to that of traditional restaurants and theaters, which, he clarifies, are also experiencing critical days. “The hotels, like us, do not have foreign tourism, which was the main source of income. Y it doesn’t seem like revival is near: here and in the world the coronavirus continues to attack and vaccination is slow. What you see ahead is very negative. It is unimaginable to go through a year like the one we went through and at the same time reconverting is very difficult: you have to start from scratch and that requires resources. We are now dealing with penalties and paying off debts, rather than thinking about a conversion ”.

The Madero Tango stage is empty. They tried to reopen, but there was no audience. Photo Juano Tesone

On this path of survival, they project a specific opening for Valentine’s weekend, which is celebrated on February 14. “The show is geared towards the local audience, which historically represents 5% of our clientele,” says Caram. Another way to ensure a payment is the room rental, which began to offer in December: “They are small events of up to 60 people, until 1 in the morning, without dancing. More or less we are in three events per month. Before the pandemic we did seven or eight a weekend.

In the last decades, tango has become a cultural industry of world consumption and a millionaire income for the City of Buenos Aires, its cradle. “Under normal conditions, the business is prosperous. In fact, the tango houses we managed to endure 2020 because we had reservations. It did not happen to us like other businesses that were in crisis before the pandemic and with the prolonged closure of the quarantine ended up collapsing. But now the reserves are exhausted”.

The Homero Manzi bar does not offer shows today. It has no rest or audience to do it. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

At least twice a month, Gabriel Pérez wonders if it’s worth it. Together with his father and brother they manage the traditional café “Corner Homero Manzi”, at the intersection of avenues San Juan and Boedo. The family also manages two other gastronomic spaces, but Homero Manzi is the only one that also functions as a tango house.

“We are unemployed because we did things in order for a lifetime and we have savings to be able to face this blow, but I do not know how much more we will endure. And sometimes I wonder if it’s okay to use up the savings of 15 or 20 years of work in a context of so much uncertainty ”, says Gabriel.

The Café Homero Manzi continued to only offer gastronomy, but without tango shows. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

The Pérez family arrived at Homero Manzi in September 2000. The reopening was with a much larger café than the original. That corner was a dream of Eulogio, the father: when he was young, he worked in a bar in the area and walked to the intersection of San Juan and Boedo to take the 160 to return to Valentín Alsina, where he lived. At the bus stop, he was dazzled by the movement of coffee, by his customers, by the mystique impossible to describe. Many, many years later, when the family bought the bar, Eulogio and his children they transformed it into a tango venue, with stage and shows.

Before the pandemic, the café worked with agencies and tour operators. In October, the announcement of the opening of flights from neighboring countries to Ezeiza, made Gabriel think again, together with those in charge of the artistic area and commercial directors, on an entertainment proposal. “When we made up our minds, the borders were closed again. So we kicked it to January. But the outbreak came and the situation in Europe and Brazil worsened. 80% of our audience is Brazilian”, He specifies. Today. with the majority of tourism agencies closed, he considers that there is no outlook to project. So, at the moment, there are no singers or dancers in sight. Only gastronomic offer, as with other tango houses such as El Querandí, in Monserrat, and the Café de los Angelitos, in Balvanera.

The Café de los Angelitos also has its tango house suspended. Photo: Luciano Thieberger / Archive

“The theater of Cafe de los Angelitos is paralyzed and Red Tango show, which I have been doing for 15 years at the Faena, is without activity ”, summarizes Antonio Ruiz, in charge of the two spaces. In December, tied to the possible arrival of tourists, he put together three shows at the hotel in Puerto Madero. But, like the rest, it lowered them for lack of public. And so he plans to leave them until October, when he believes that perhaps, being optimistic, he can return to activity.

“Now the tango houses are closed temporarily, with the intention of reopening as soon as the public arrives, but without help and in the face of a year similar to the previous one, many are not going to reach their destination”, he evaluates. “The situation is tremendous,” he reinforces. And it says this can be translated into a very deep loss for the City of Buenos Aires: “It is an industry that generates many sources of work. If artists stop being artists, because they have to find another job to survive, this may disappear and must be avoided. We must try to preserve it, for all that it means on a cultural and economic level ”.

The Old Warehouse is an icon. Such is his importance that in 2009 he was chosen to present the Tango Festival. Photo: María Eugenia Cerutti / Archive

Since its last performance, on March 14, the tanguería The Old Warehouse He never returned and Luis Héctor Veiga plans a reopening date even further away than his colleagues estimate. “Until February 2022 we will not open”, He says. It sounds exaggerated, by then there is still a year left and it would be almost two in total to stop, but Veiga explains it like this: “Cruise ships and tour operators make reservations a year before. This is how the market works. Today we receive quotation requests for February 2022, that is why I say that the activity will return at that time. I’m sure: from March 14, 2020 to February 2022, El Viejo Almacén will be closed. “

He didn’t always think that way. At the beginning of the pandemic, he believed that the situation would be resolved within two months. It didn’t happen, and he thought maybe two more were needed. But neither, and the months added up. “Until today the company is up to date with everyone: with personnel, with Afip, with services. It all came from savings. But from now on it becomes too difficult”.

The Old Warehouse works in one of the oldest buildings in the City. Photo Alfredo Martínez

In 1996, Vega reconverted the tanguería located on the corner of Balcarce and Independencia -one of the oldest buildings in the City- into a tourist complex of international gastronomy and show. In March of last year, in addition to the cruise groups, 20 combis arrived from hotels per night. But almost 365 days later, no one arrives. The only visitors are Vega, her children and some employees.

“I go every day and I feel sorry because everything is ready to start. I dream of seeing it open. I am 82 years old and I know that everything has a beginning and an end. There is going to be an end to this pandemic. And hopefully I can see El Viejo Almacén open again. When the virus goes away, I hope we can be there listening to some good tangos ”.

NS