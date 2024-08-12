In a surprising move, the famous Japanese developer Tango Gameworksknown for titles such as Hi-Fi RUSH And The Evil Withinwas recently brought back to life thanks to its acquisition by Kraftthe South Korean publisher behind hits like PUBG: Battlegrounds And The Callisto Protocol. This acquisition comes after the studio closed last June under the leadership of Xbox, which had decided to cease operations of four of its studios, including Tango Gameworks.

Krafton has announced with enthusiasm to have “welcomed the talented people at Tango Gameworks” into its team, marking a major expansion of its global presence. The acquisition includes the rights to the studio’s intellectual properties, most notably Hi-Fi RUSH, the acclaimed title released on Game Pass in January of last year.

The collaboration between Kraft, Xbox And ZeniMax will ensure a smooth transition, maintaining continuity of operations at Tango Gameworks. Fans of the studio can rest assured that there will be no impact on existing titles such as The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo And Hi-Fi RUSHwhich will remain available on all platforms.

READ ALSO Deathbound, we tried the Demo of the new soulslike

Tango Gameworks, founded by Shinji Mikami in 2010, has undergone several transformations over the years. After being acquired by Xbox in 2021, Mikami left the company in February 2023, and the studio closed its doors shortly thereafter. However, with the acquisition by Krafton, the studio has now a new opportunity to continue to innovate and develop games that will excite fans around the world.