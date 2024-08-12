PUBG publisher Krafton has acquired developer Tango Gameworks and the rights to Hi-Fi Rush, marking the company’s first “significant investment” in the Japanese video game market.

Tango Gameworks, which is also known for the likes of the Evil Within series, was founded by Shinji Mikami in 2010. In 2012, Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media purchased Tango, before it was then itself acquired by Microsoft years later.

Under Microsoft, Tango surprise launched Hi-Fi Rush in 2023 to wide acclaim, with the rhythm action release becoming a highlight in the Xbox Series X/S catalog. Our Ed called the Xbox console exclusive both “vibrant and self-assured” in Eurogamer’s own Hi-Fi Rush review.



Is the closure of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall's studios a sign Xbox Game Pass publishing is failing?

When Microsoft subsequently announced in May it was closing several Bethesda studios – including Dishonored developer Arkane Austin and Mighty Doom studio Alpha Dog Games along with Tango Gameworks – shockwaves were felt throughout the industry. Many were quick to condemn this move by Microsoft, with Arkane Lyon boss Dinga Bakaba calling it a “fucking gut stab”.

However, Tango Gameworks will now live on thanks to today’s news that Krafton has acquired both the studio and the Hi-Fi Rush brand.

“As part of this strategic agreement, Krafton intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects,” a Press release on today’s acquisition reads.

Krafton said he will support the team at Tango Gameworks to “continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans.” The publisher noted there will be “no impact on the existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi Rush game” as part of this acquisition.

“This integration reinforces Krafton’s dedication to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its portfolio with innovative and high-quality content,” the release continues. Krafton said the addition of Tango Gameworks is part of the company’s “mission to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.”

Celebrating the news on social media platform X, Tango Gameworks creative director John Johanas wrote: “We’re back, baby!”

Back in June, Xbox’s Matt Booty spoke more about the then-closure of Tango Gameworks, and, while he did not name names, the exec implied a change in leadership at the Hi-Fi Rush studio was a factor in Microsoft’s decision.

“I think the thing to be considered is that for us, it’s as much a forward looking situation as much as it is looking back at one certain game… There are a lot of things that go into success for a game. You know “What creative leadership do you have? Is the team the same team that shipped something successful previously,” Booty said at the time.

“And we have to look at all of those things together and then ask ourselves, are we set up for success going forward? And while there may have been factors and situations that previously led to success, they may not all still be in place as you look at what you’re doing going forward.”

Booty seemed to be referring – at least in part – to the departure of Shinji Mikami from the studio last year.