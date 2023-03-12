Solar panels, wind power, filtering and reuse of sewage, even olive tree production waste to produce energy. The Renault group factory in Morocco it is a virtuous example of how car production can have zero (or almost) impact on the environment. Different models are born in Tangiers Dachaa brand that in recent years has been able to emerge from the shadow of the Diamond by carving out a strong and precise role in the corporate ecosystem, so much so that the Sandero, which is produced in the Moroccan plant, has become the best-selling car in Europe.

A state-of-the-art factory for Dacia

Reduce emissions e reduce the environmental impact in fact, it does not only mean thinking of green engines and cars equipped with eco-sustainable powertrains. It means looking at the overall balance sheet, from the supply chain to production, creating a virtuous circle that reaches where possible the zero missions target that various car manufacturers and institutions have set themselves as a goal. From this point of view, this plant in the heart of Morocco represents a virtuous example, a plant born eleven years ago on the initiative of the Renault-Nissan-Mitusbishi Alliance which represents a site with 100% compensated emissions, a structure born on an area of 300 hectares with a production capacity of 400,000 vehicles at full capacity and over 6,000 employees. Initially, only the multi-utility cars of Dacia, Dokker and Lodgy were born here, but Logan and Sandero were also added later.

In Tangier with Dacia nothing is thrown away

Thanks to the sewage reuse and water filtering processes but also thanks to the renewable energy sources, on which the Moroccan government has focused more and more over the years, in Renault Tanger Mediterranean (this is the official name of the production plant) it has reached 135,000 tons of carbon dioxide saved per year. “Our Tangier plant is already carbon neutral, – explained Andreea CulceaDacia Brand Strategy during the Dacia Talks, appointments organized by the Italian division of the Romanian brand with the specialized press – and the other plants are also already planning to achieve this goal by 2030. In Tangier we use the waste from olive processing to generate energy, the core in particular to be able to produce energy. There is great attention to green energy sources, solar, wind and many renewables. Morocco has an ambitious policy on this issue, There is no waste of water, it is filtered and reused.”