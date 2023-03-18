Chinese archaeologists have discovered three new tombs from the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) in Shanxi provincein the north of the country, containing 48 pieces or sets of funerary objects, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday night.

The tombs, which are shaped like a cave dug into the ground and clearly dated, were found near a sports center in the city of Changzhi during excavations carried out between April and May last year, the provincial archeology institute said.

During excavations at the site uncovered a total of 30 tombs, of which five belong to the Tang dynasty and the other 25 to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911 AD), explained Li Hui, who was involved in the project.

From the three clearly dated tombs, 48 ​​pieces or sets of funerary objects were extracted, including five well-preserved clay figurines and a tea set with different textures.

“Based on the epitaphs on the three tombs, we know that their owners were all officials,” Li said.

“The findings provide new materials for the study of ancient funerary and social culture in the region and in the period,” added the archaeologist.

The Tang dynasty was a time when China attracted an international reputation and spread their culture through Buddhism throughout much of Asia.

EFE

