The political-business plan of Tandem Pedro Sánchez-Salvador Illa for the return of the Catalan companies that left with the ‘procés’ follows its channel. While, it is part of a major project. Sources close to Moncloa and PSC explain … that the political duo dreams of more with Catalanize the ‘crème de la crème’ of the Ibex 35. And it is in that context that that “return home” would be framed. Now, if there is a pact or not with the companies themselves to return as soon as possible to its previous venues now that the situation in the region has been normalized, it is another song. But they specify: “The truth is that the wishes of the President of the Government and the President of the Generalitat are fulfilled,” the sources coincide.

The same knowledgeable sources of the plans of both presidents say that, although there is no certainty that La Caixa, Naturgy, Colonial or Sabadell were informed of the ‘Megaplan’ and, moreover, they agreed, in private circles and meetings of Catalan businessmen with the political world “they have heard of the subject.”

As this newspaper advanced, and according to the sources of the environment of the GovernmentIlla himself would have been working with that firm objective of promoting the return to Catalonia of the companies that went from October 20, 2017, with the complacency, by the way, of the employer of Catalan companies, labor promotion.

They remember the sources that the plan in its largest version was reactivated with the landing of Marc Murtra – the prior president of Indra, a man close to the PSC – at the top of Telefónica, and the consequent changes in the directive dome and council from that moment, and reaffirmed with another movement that had been on the table for months, and revealed exclusively by this newspaper: the return of the bank of the bank Sabadell to Catalon BBVA

Illa’s concrete plan, with the endorse CaixaBank, Criteria, Cellnex, Sabadell, Colonial and Naturgywhich would allow the region to rival Madrid again and that it would return the leadership of production and productivity.

From the return of Banco Sabadell -which was the first of the two great banks to decide the withdrawal in 2017 -none of the great companies that fled ‘spoke again of having raised the way back, and said they did not have it on the table. Now, they have recognized that with Illa at the head of the community, it is noted that “it is on its way to rebuild what demolished independence in almost ten decades.” From the surroundings of the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation, they disconnect the change of headquarters announced yesterday from any decision that can be made in the field of politics.

Second phase

In any case, now, since the Murtra operation was consumed in Telefónica, by surprise and on the weekend, the sources say that it is revealed that the duo Sánchez -illa had been gearing it for several months to also activate The second phase of your plan: That over the next months there is a similar movement, in one of the large companies with participation or public interest. That is to say, that some other figure close to Catalan socialism lands in the presidency of a quoted based in Madrid, although their names and surnames reserve them.

A political entanglement, the sources point out, which has its epicenter in the PSC. In fact, at the beginning of the Sánchez -illa conversations, the latter demanded that a Catalan socialist take care of the industry portfolio to achieve the goal already fulfilled to be president of the Generalitat. Jordi Hereu, then at the head of the public company Hispasat, and previously mayor of Barcelona, ​​was chosen.