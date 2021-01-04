The trailer of the 2021 most anticipated web series ‘Tandava’ has been released on Monday, January 4. The web series, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It has been produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas. Like the teaser of ‘Tandava’, its trailer is also very much liked by the audience.

In the ‘Tandava’ trailer, you can see that its story is like the chair hungry for other political films. One has to pay whatever cost to get it. Each character can go to any extent to get a chair and power. In the battle for the chair, there will be a fierce battle between Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. It is creating suspense throughout the trailer that who gets power after so much orgy.

Nine episodes ‘Tandava’ will be released on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available in India and for Prime members of 200 countries and territories. In the web series, many actors like Sunil Grover, Gauhar Khan, Amaira Dastur, Mo Zeeshan Ayub, Dino Mario, Anoop Soni, Hiten Tejwani are in important roles. Let us know that Ali Abbas Zafar and Dimple Kapadia are making a digital debut with ‘Tandava’.