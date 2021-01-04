The trailer of the political drama web series ‘Tandava’ has been released. From Saif Ali Khan to stars like Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia, viewers of this web series are eagerly waiting. This web series is scheduled to release on January 15. Earlier its trailer has been released, which is very much liked by the audience. Not only this, Dimple Kapadia and Saif Ali Khan are trending on Twitter since the release of this trailer. A web series based on the political corridors of Delhi describes the extent to which a politician can go to power. The film tells the story of Delhi’s struggle for power and the decline of moral values.

The trailer begins with the character of Saif Ali Khan, who is seen cremating his father. After the death of his father, a power struggle erupts in a powerful political family and he moves to the peak of power with tact. The web series shows how Saif Ali Khan is doing politics on Zeeshan Job University campus while trying to take over Delhi. Gangs of Wasseypur, Tigmanshu Dhulia, who was very popular in the role of leader in Rangbaz web series, can win the hearts of the audience once again.

This web series has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the producer of films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. It is expected that the dialogues of this web series will also entice the audience. One such dialogue is shown in the trailer, ‘Madness is no more or less. Either happens or it doesn’t happen. ‘ Saif Ali Khan, who made his debut through Sacred Games on the OTT platform, says his role in this is going to look like Chanakya. Actually he is in the role of a youth from a rich political family and he dreams of reaching the chair of PM.

Saif while talking to journalist Rajeev Masand said that it was first considered to name Delhi, but then we agreed on Tandava. In this series of 9 episodes, stars like Gauhar Khan, Dino Morea are also going to be seen. Dimple Kapadia, who has worked in films up to Hollywood, is getting a lot of buzz in her second innings.