Ever since the teaser of Saif Ali Khan’s Tandava was revealed, everyone was eagerly waiting for the trailer of this web series. And now that wait has also been completed. Finally, Tandav Trailer has been released today, which is full of drama, thriller and suspense.

How’s the trailer?

Now let’s talk about the trailer directly. The story has been told in this 2 minute 59 second trailer but the suspense remains intact. Now know as much story as you have understood in the trailer. The story is like the chair hungry like other political films. To get it, no matter what the cost is. Every character is engaged in this world. The rest of the other characters may not be in the race to get a chair, but they can be seen setting the equation of who wants to get the chair. That means a lot of orgy. But the special thing about the trailer is that the suspense remains intact. That is, who gets power after the Tandava, the curtain has been kept on him. For this, you have to wait for the release of Tandava web series. Let’s take a look at the orgy trailer.

The amount of craze in this series can be gauged by the fact that this trailer has been viewed more than 2 lakh 56 thousand times, whereas it has been released shortly before now.

Tandav will be released on January 15

The web series Tandav Web Series is going to be released on 15th of this month. That too, the trailer has now been released on Amazon Prime Video and after watching it, the viewership has increased even more. It will be a multi-starrer web series in which Saif Ali Khan will play the lead role. Apart from this, there are stars like Dimple kapadia, Sunil grover, Gauhar Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Kumud Mishra. Dimple Kapadia is going to debut on the OTT platform from this series.

