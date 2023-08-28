Singer Tananai at the Notte della Taranta sends out an important message against violence on women. “Enough is enough, no one else”, this is the inscription that appears on the white shirt that the young singer-songwriter, who fascinated everyone at Sanremo 2023 with the Tango song dedicated to a couple separated in Ukraine by the war, decided to show off on stage of the music festival.

On the occasion of the 26th edition of the Notte della Taranta, which took place in Melpignano, in Salento, in the province of Lecce, in Puglia, Tananai also took the stage. He has entrusted his shirt with a message against gender-based violence.

After i recent events in Palermo, Florence and Caivano, the singer took advantage of this important stage to launch a clear message. With the right eye made up in red, to remember the International Day against gender-based violencemade the words “Enough, no one else” go up on stage.

During his performance, in which he also sang historical pieces such as “Pinch of Aradeo“, Tananai put on a white shirt. Behind her had written a message loud and clear in red.

“That’s enough, no one else” is an appeal that facts like the recent ones in the news no longer exist. A powerful message launched on a prestigious stage by one of the favorite authors of generations of Italian music lovers.

Tananai’s important message at the Notte della Taranta against gender-based violence

When the audience saw that writing, a huge applause came spontaneously to that singer who said a lot with a few simple words.

Video source from Timisoara Pinto’s YouTube

Even Fiorella Mannoia, concert teacher of the Salento musical event, thanked him in front of everyone for his gesture. “Great Tananai”, this was her comment as she read the shirt and presented it to the vast audience present.