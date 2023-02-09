Sanremo – Losing your home. Stop smoking. Go to singing lesson. An “Abysmal” effort. But that she paid: why Alberto Cotta Ramusino, aka Tananai, 27 years old, from Milan, last night he returned to perform at the Sanremo Festival, on the Ariston stage where last year he was positioned last, 25th out of 25 participants, but this time as a big name, not as a favorite but still as a star nascent Italian music. He did well, his performance of “Tango” was liked, the partial classification of the Festival is good this time. In 12 months, in practice, for this Milanese boy who with Fedez and Mara Sattei was in first place of the summer with The good life, life has changed.

Laughs best who laughs last?

“I don’t know, I’ve certainly matured because this year I’ve had so many experiences. I played, had a nice long tour, met many insiders. I learned that beyond the spontaneity with which I continue to make music there must be a work ethic, a seriousness, a professionalism that I didn’t have before. Let’s just say I’m more aware.”

Has your life changed a lot?

“Actually in life I continue to be the same person as before, only now I have a house with doors, no more curtains to separate the rooms…”.

Please?

“In recent months, before the success, they had almost evicted me, I found myself at my parents’ house, a step backwards because I couldn’t take care of my own house to work. But now I have it and it also has doors, which the old one didn’t have. And I no longer have those very thin plasterboard walls separating the rooms. Now I’m a little better let’s say (smiles). But the friends are always the same, on that front everything has remained the same”.

What song is Tango?

“I am proud of this song but also very proud of the video that will be released. We talk about long-distance love, it’s an experience I’ve had, I’m very curious to see if the public will like it”.

In a few hours he will be duet with Biagio Antonacci.

“He was born very spontaneously in the sense that I met Biagio a couple of times. The idea of ​​the duet was born as a joke, I always wanted to sing like Biagio, do his job, be a bit like him, play in sports halls. Now it has happened, or rather it is happening, and so when it came to organizing I said to my manager: why not celebrate my childhood dream?”.

Is this how this duet was born?

“Yes, as a joke, we were discussing it during Morocco-Portugal, I was messing around with Moroccan friends and this idea came up. Then when I spoke to Biagio he told me that I reminded him of him when he was young and we found each other”.

Your day here in Sanremo?

“For two days, just Saturday that I arrived and maybe Sunday morning, I tried to run 20 minutes in the morning. Now stop (laughs). I live peacefully, I wake up, I eat as healthily as possible, I prepare myself to face anxiety”.

The halls when he is about to sing?

“I heard her at rehearsals because on that stage I just got a flashback from last year’s rehearsals. Then luckily it passed ”.

If the microphone doesn’t work, what does she do, like Blanco?

“No come on, I’d try to solve it (laughs), if I didn’t hear anything in my headphones I’d stop and ask to start over if possible”.

What does it feel like to have gone from last place in February 2022 to last summer from the top of the hits?

“It was a beautiful summer, I was around a lot in via de La Dolce Vita, I saw places I didn’t know and then the summer championship is fun because there is a different atmosphere of joy. It left me with a different awareness, that’s what I would say”.

Will mom be in Sanremo these days?

“Yes, but not in the audience, I need to hug her too much and I have to see her immediately after the performance. I had two beautiful parents, they directed me, scolded me, educated me well, I’m very proud, very happy with what they passed on to me. Mum is very important to me”.

How many singing lessons have you taken since last year?

“Once a week with a master, Maurizio Zappatini, who also wrote Francesco Renga’s “Angelo” and to whom I entrust myself completely. I have also quit smoking and I hope that this will also contribute to an improvement. I do exercises that I repeat, it seemed to me to go well in the past too, I don’t know exactly what my teacher does but he’s very good, I rely entirely on him”.