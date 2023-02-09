Last year he finished last in Sanremo. This year he says he has taken singing lessons (in fact he has never been out of tune), bringing a romantic ballad to the Ariston stage that is behind a moving story. We are talking about Tananai, who with Tango tells the story of a Ukrainian couple. Olga and Maxim They were divided by conflict that has been raging in Ukraine for a year now.

At Sanremo 2023 Tananai brings Tango, a song competing in the 73rd edition of Italian Song Festival. After his performance, on the second evening of the event, the official video clip of the song was also released on YouTube.

A piece directed by Olmo Parenti for the production of A Thing By, which explains the meaning of the song. A song that tells of a very moving long distance love, the one between Olga and Maxim, two 35-year-old boys living in Ukraine. They were separated by the wartime invasion of the Russians.

Olga and Maxim are two 35-year-old boys from Smolino, a Ukrainian city in the Kirovohrag province. The couple also have a daughter. They have been living apart for a yeardue to Russia having invaded the country.

Maxim, in fact, is a military man and he has been working at the front for a year now. Olga, who worked as a secretary in a clinic, fled to Italy with her daughter Liza and since 28 March 2022 she has been living in our country, guests of an Italian who lives in the Isola district of Milan.

Tananai, Tango and the story of a Ukrainian couple: the video clip with the images of the two very young people

In the video you can see the footage that the couple sends each other remotely. At first they live their love together and then they are separated, in a parallel montage that shows the distant lives of Olga and Maxim, she in Milan with her daughter and he fighting at home.