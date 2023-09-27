Tananai becomes the protagonist of an unexpected announcement on social media that worries fans

Over the last few hours, Tananai became the protagonist of an unexpected announcement on social media. In detail, the famous singer has decided to temporarily distance himself from the world of music to dedicate some time to himself. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Tananai is one of the singers most loved and respected in the world of Italian music. Fresh from the incredible success of his tours more recently, the artist announced on social media that he was stopping for a while.

In detail, the Italian singer spoke of a real one break through a video published on his Instagram profile. These were his words:

Hi guys, I’m making this video first of all to thank you for being at my concert yesterday and in general anyone who came to one of my concerts in these two wonderful years. And then to say that I’m stopping for a little bit because, in fact, this circle has closed, we finished last night with the last date of the tour and it was beautiful. Beautiful. I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my… neck.

According to the statements released by the post published on his social account, Tananai wants to stop for a while to dedicate some time to himself and completely new music. Therefore, as he himself stated, I feel the need to work with new music:

That has a sense of existing and a sense of being listened to.

Needless to say, the unexpected news it went viral online in just a few hours and shocked everyone fan. In any case, there is nothing to worry about: Tananai assured all his followers to return to the stage soon with unreleased songs.