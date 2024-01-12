Many social media users did not like the ironic photo published on Instagram by Tananai. The singer will perform in Sanremo, during the final evening of the Festival on 10 February, from the stage in Piazza Colombo, a few steps from the Ariston theatre, with which Amadeus will connect during the live broadcast. The original artist, after the announcement of his presence on the Riviera, published a post that divided fans.

In fact, Tananai appears in a retouched photo with a few extra kilos. “I hope to get back in shape for the guest at Sanremo, damn @amadeusonoio I was relaxing,” you read in the post. The followers did not appreciate the Tango singer's stunt, and criticized him, accusing him of fatphobia. “In 2024 you still laugh at pathologies, you still think it's funny to modify your bodies while someone can observe you through the screen and feel bad because of your fatphobia. (…) It's not funny, it's embarrassing,” writes a user. Among the comments, that of Giorgia Soleri, ex of Damiano from Maneskin, also stands out: “But why do you think that fatness is a punch line? Guys, no. No”.

“Why couldn't you sing even if you gained weight? embarrassing,” another comments. “What a slip.. what a stupid joke..”, or even “Fat bodies are not memes and are not funny, let's stop ridiculing them”. There are obviously also those who understand Tananai's joking tone and play it down: “You're going from one excess to another… You need to relax a bit. Perhaps his message could also have been an ironic attempt (perhaps unsuccessful) to joke about his weight for having exaggerated after the Christmas holidays… could it be that he tried to mention a situation like this, or similar to this one? No? Or do you necessarily have to see the offense, the criticism, the body shaming? Oh mama”.

A probably unsuccessful idea, even if there was certainly no intention on the part of the artist to offend anyone. In fact, in some interviews Tananai said that he was obese in the past, and that he suffered body shaming as a result, so much so that he did not attend school for months so as not to be seen by bullies.