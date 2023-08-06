Accident with a happy ending for Tananai in the concert in Versilia. The singer fell off the stage during the concert at the Arena di Cinquale, in the province of Massa. As he sang, the artist took a side step into the void, without realizing that he was crossing the edge of the stage and fell into the stalls. In the thousands of videos posted by viewers, the incident looked like it could be serious. But the artist himself thought of reassuring everyone who in turn posted the video in the Instagram stories commenting ironically: “Thank you Cinquale, see you in the bowels of the Earth”.