Tananai and the kiss with Fedez: “He was very happy”

In an interview given to Vanity Fair, Tananai looks back on the last month and a half, after winning fifth place at the Sanremo Festival. Not only that, the singer tackles the most varied themes with great freedom.

“I am heterosexual. But it can also happen that one morning you wake up and out of the blue think: ah, I really want to go free climbing!”, declared last year the singer who today reiterates the substance of that reflection: “I know what I am now , but I don’t know myself for what I can be. At the same time, I know that if one day I meet a boy and experience new feelings, I don’t think I’ll be scared, because my parents raised me without labels or limits to love and taught everyone to be respected,” he explained.

Last year, Tananai kissed one of his closest friends: Fedez. It happened on the Fabrique stage, close to a very complicated period for the rapper who had recently been operated on. “It was a demonstration of pure affection,” recalls the singer today.

“He was overjoyed, his cancer was behind him, he hadn’t performed live in a while, and we were making a splash, emotions took over. It would have been a problem if he punched me or f*cked me, like people did when I sang in their faces in the hovels where I started,” he recalled.

Among the topics covered was also that of drugs. “I think it is right to legalize soft drugs”, says Tananai who, however, admits that she would not have felt like concluding a performance with the appeal “Giorgia, legalize it”, as Article 31 did from the Ariston stage.

In his personal experience, Tananai speaks of “cannette”. “But when my father found smoke on me he got much more angry than on other occasions”. And he concludes: “Perhaps, he feared that I was prone to addictions, instead I like to have control of my mind”.